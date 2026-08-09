Barcelona considering Lucas Bergvall as Rodri alternative

Barcelona have been offered the opportunity to sign Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Lucas Bergvall as they continue assessing alternatives to top midfield target Rodri.

The Catalan giants remain focused on prising Rodri away from Manchester City after seeing their opening offer rejected, but uncertainty surrounding that deal has encouraged intermediaries to present other options.

According to a report by Spanish outlet Fichajes, Bergvall’s representatives have sounded out Barcelona regarding a possible summer move, with Tottenham potentially valuing the Sweden international at around £60 million. However, Barcelona have not yet indicated that they intend to revive their previous interest, with sporting director Deco continuing to prioritise Rodri.

Bergvall offered to Barcelona

Bergvall’s future has become uncertain following Tottenham’s significant midfield investment this summer. The arrivals of Sandro Tonali and Mateus Fernandes have increased competition for places under Roberto De Zerbi, prompting the 20-year-old’s camp to explore potential opportunities elsewhere.

Bergvall made 23 Premier League appearances last season, contributing one goal and three assists, but struggled to establish himself as an automatic starter. His contract runs until 2031, leaving Tottenham under no pressure to sell and explaining the substantial valuation placed on him. Atletico Madrid and several Premier League clubs have also monitored his situation.

Rodri remains Barcelona’s priority

Barcelona’s current focus remains firmly on Rodri and the Catalan side have already submitted an opening proposal to Manchester City, but the Premier League giants are demanding around €75 million for the Spain international.

That makes committing approximately £60 million to Bergvall difficult unless negotiations for Rodri collapse completely. Barcelona know Bergvall particularly well. They came close to signing him from Djurgardens in 2024, when the midfielder visited the club and held discussions with Deco. The Blaugrana offered around €7 million, only for Tottenham to eventually secure his signature for approximately €10 million plus bonuses.

Bergvall is certainly an intriguing alternative, but at present this looks more like an opportunity presented to Barcelona than an active pursuit. The youngster fits the club’s long-term philosophy and was already admired before his Tottenham move, but spending £60 million on him while Rodri remains available would be difficult to justify.

If Barcelona fail to reach an agreement with Manchester City, Bergvall’s name could become more relevant. Until then, Rodri remains the clear priority and Tottenham’s valuation makes a Camp Nou move unlikely.