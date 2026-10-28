Tottenham reluctant to sanction Lucas Bergvall exit amid Barcelona links.

Lucas Bergvall’s limited involvement at Tottenham Hotspur has inevitably attracted attention, but Spurs have little appetite for making a decision that could disrupt the midfielder’s development.

According to TEAMtalk, Barcelona are among the clubs monitoring the 20-year-old Sweden international, with Napoli and Juventus also keeping track of his situation. Despite the interest, Tottenham are reluctant to sanction an exit after securing Bergvall’s commitment to a new contract until 2031.

The midfielder has struggled to establish himself as a regular starter under Roberto De Zerbi, with summer arrivals Sandro Tonali and Mateus Fernandes increasing competition in the middle of the pitch. That has inevitably raised questions over whether Bergvall could seek greater opportunities elsewhere. Tottenham, however, appear more interested in finding a way to increase his involvement than opening the door to a departure.

Barcelona interest returns as competition grows

Barcelona’s admiration for Bergvall is not new. The Catalan club tracked him extensively during his time at Djurgarden in 2024 before Tottenham won the race for his signature. Their interest has now resurfaced, with Barcelona viewing his technical ability, athleticism and positional flexibility as qualities that could suit their midfield structure.

The presence of Pedri, Gavi, and Marc Bernal means competition would be fierce, but Bergvall’s versatility could allow him to operate in different roles amid uncertainties surrounding Dani Olmo. Napoli are also assessing the Swede as they consider future changes to their midfield, while Juventus have taken a more immediate approach.

The Turin club are interested in a loan move until the end of the season, with injuries creating a need for additional midfield depth. A temporary switch could offer Bergvall the regular football that has been difficult to find in North London but Tottenham currently have little interest in making such a deal.

Spurs should resist the temptation

Bergvall’s situation is a classic example of why minutes alone should not determine a young player’s future. At 20, he needs regular football, but Tottenham also need to consider what happens if they allow him to leave just as he is approaching his physical and tactical maturity. The midfielder’s ability to receive under pressure, carry possession through midfield and play vertically makes him more than just squad depth.

Barcelona’s interest is flattering, but moving there would hardly guarantee more opportunities given the quality already competing for midfield places. Juventus could provide minutes, yet a loan would only make sense if Tottenham believe the environment genuinely accelerates his development.

The smarter solution may be internal, as Spurs should gradually increase Bergvall’s responsibility rather than treat him as a player waiting for an opening. They have already convinced him to sign until 2031 and the next challenge is convincing him that his future at Tottenham is worth waiting for.