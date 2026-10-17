Juventus line up January loan move for Lucas Bergvall

Juventus will look to sign 20-year-old Swedish international Lucas Bergvall on loan from Tottenham Hotspur in January.

According to a report by Italian outlet Tutto Juve, Lucas Bergvall is also the subject of interest from Barcelona. The reigning La Liga champions are eager to bolster their midfield unit by signing a versatile midfielder, and they have set their sights on the 20-year-old Tottenham Hotspur prodigy.

Per Tutto Juve, Bergvall is also a target for Napoli, though the Partenopei and Barcelona are behind Juventus in the race to sign the Swede. The report adds that the Serie A giants are ready to launch a bid to sign the youngster on loan until the end of the 2026/27 season.

Lucas Bergvall and his time at Tottenham so far

Lucas Bergvall has established himself as one of the most promising young prospects in the Premier League since joining the North London club from Djurgardens IF in July 2024. Spurs secured the 20-year-old after beating intense competition, reportedly paying his agents handsomely to seal the deal.

In the last two seasons, the youngster has been a regular, and he has accumulated over 4,000 minutes across 84 appearances for Tottenham thus far, contributing 2 goals and 9 assists. The Swedish midfielder remains a priority at the North London club, having featured six times in the ongoing campaign after the North London club tied him to a new contract.

Bergvall’s next step: Tottenham or departure?

Barcelona’s long-standing interest in Lucas Bergvall makes logical sense. Recent reports suggest the club may sell Frenkie de Jong, with the Dutchman attracting interest from Premier League clubs. Bergvall, with his passing ability and athleticism, is a credible option to replace him if de Jong departs.

As for Juventus, Manuel Locatelli and Khephren Thuram are long-term absentees after sustaining knee injuries earlier this season. That has left Juventus’s midfield depleted, which explains their interest in securing a loan move for an energetic midfielder like Bergvall.

However, a deal, however, faces a steep hurdle. Tottenham will resist departing with Bergvall after persuading him to stay last summer. Nevertheless, Juventus will attempt to beat the competition by securing a loan move in the coming weeks.