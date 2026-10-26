Napoli join Barcelona in Lucas Bergvall chase.

Napoli have added Lucas Bergvall to their list of midfield targets as they prepare for significant changes in the centre of the pitch, with Barcelona also continuing to monitor the Tottenham youngster.

According to Tutto Mercato Web, the 2006-born Sweden international has attracted attention as Napoli assess potential reinforcements for a midfield that could undergo considerable change. The Italian club are considering several profiles and have now begun exploring Bergvall’s situation, although there has been no concrete approach for the Tottenham midfielder yet.

Barcelona’s long-standing interest adds another layer to the situation. The Catalan club have previously been linked with Bergvall and remain among the sides watching his development, meaning Tottenham could eventually face competition from two major European clubs if the midfielder becomes available.

Napoli widen their search for midfield reinforcements

Napoli’s interest is partly driven by uncertainty surrounding several established midfielders and the futures of Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Stanislav Lobotka and Kevin De Bruyne are all creating questions over the club’s long-term options, prompting the Partenopei to explore younger alternatives.

Bergvall’s profile makes him an intriguing candidate as the Tottenham midfielder has the technical ability to operate between the lines while also possessing the mobility required to contribute during transitions. For a Napoli side looking to inject fresh energy into midfield, his age and developmental upside could make him a particularly attractive investment.

However, Tottenham are unlikely to view the situation passively and Bergvall remains an important part of their long-term plans, and any serious approach would have to convince Spurs that losing one of their brightest young midfielders makes sporting and financial sense.

Napoli are also examining alternatives, including Monza’s young forward and Arsenal target Gustavo Varela, while their broader recruitment strategy suggests Bergvall is currently one name among several rather than an imminent signing.

Napoli could give Barcelona a serious headache

Bergvall is exactly the sort of player Napoli should be monitoring. He is young enough to develop significantly, but already has experience of playing at a demanding European club and on the international stage. The interesting part is that Napoli could offer him something Barcelona cannot guarantee: a potentially clearer route to becoming a central figure in midfield. The Catalan club’s appeal is obvious, but competition for places at Camp Nou would be fierce.

For Tottenham, though, this is precisely why the situation deserves attention. If Bergvall continues developing at his current rate, interest from clubs such as Barcelona and Napoli could quickly move from background scouting to serious approaches. We can expect Spurs to resist any January temptation and the more logical outcome is for Bergvall to remain in London, continue developing and allow his performances to determine his value.

If Napoli and Barcelona remain interested into the summer, however, Tottenham could find themselves having to fend off a much more serious transfer battle for one of Europe’s most intriguing young midfielders.