Gabriel Sara poised to leave Galatasaray in January amid Aston Villa, Everton, Newcastle United links

Gabriel Sara is expected to leave Galatasaray in the January transfer window, with the Turkish Super Lig champions demanding €40 million to sell him.

According to a report by RTI Esporte, Aston Villa, Everton, and Newcastle United have expressed interest in Gabriel Sara. Several other clubs are also keen on signing the 27-year-old Galatasaray midfielder, with former club Sao Paulo FC vying for his signature as well. Meanwhile, per the report, the 2025/26 Turkish Super Lig winners are open to a departure for €25 million despite setting a starting price of €40 million.

Gabriel Sara and his time at Galatasaray

Gabriel Sara has had an inconsistent tenure since joining Galatasaray from Norwich City in August 2024. The Brazilian midfielder impressed in his debut season with Cimbom. However, his playing time reduced in 2025/26 following Ilkay Gundogan’s arrival, which restricted him to less than 3,000 minutes of game time in 42 outings.

The Brazilian midfielder has regained form in the opening months of the 2026/27 season, scoring two goals and providing five assists in 13 appearances thus far. Sara’s improved form has piqued the attention of several Premier League clubs.

Will Sara return to England soon?

Aston Villa wanted to sign the former Norwich City midfielder in the summer transfer window, but a deal did not materialise. The Villans remain in the market for a productive midfielder, as John McGinn and Ross Barkley are on the wrong side of 30 and approaching the twilight of their careers. Sara, with his productivity and physical profile, is a like-for-like alternative to McGinn.

Meanwhile, Gabriel Sara has been on Everton’s wishlist for an extended period. The continued interest makes sense, as despite signing Hayden Hackney, the uncertainties surrounding Carlos Alcaraz’s long-term future has compelled the Merseyside club to pursue a replacement. Sara is a like-for-like alternative, as his productivity will add new facets to Everton’s gameplay.

As for Newcastle United, the Tyneside outfit wanted to sign Sara in the summer, but failed to seal a deal. The continued interest is perplexing, although, with Sean Steur and Aladji Bamba still coming to grips with the challenges of the Premier League, they can do with an alternative. Additionally, the Magpies are concerned about Joe Willock’s long-term future amid his continued links with Besiktas.

Sara’s productivity and ability to contribute out of possession (4.5 recoveries, 2.7 tackles-plus-clearances-plus-interceptions per game in Super Lig) add to his appeal for Premier League clubs. The Brazilian already has previous experience of English football through his stint with Norwich City. With other clubs also bidding, only those willing to meet Galatasaray’s €35-40 million valuation will land Sara in January.