Aston Villa optimistic of signing Gabriel Sara this summer

Aston Villa are growing in confidence about landing a Brazilian international as Unai Emery eyes talents that improve his team.

Unai Emery will seek the support of the club in an effort to improve his current squad following the success of this season. The Aston Villa boss wants to bring Brazilian playmaker Gabriel Sara to the club from Galatasaray, as Football Insider states they are confident about landing him in the close season.

Aston Villa ended the season on a massive note following their fourth-placed finish and the Europa League triumph. Unai Emery seeks new faces in the team next season in a bid to maintain their level, as the club are interested in a move for Galatasaray’s Gabriel Sara.

A new midfielder is high on their agenda, amid links to free agent Hidemasa Morita, who could pick them over Leeds United. There are also links to Iliax Moriba, as Emery does not want to leave himself short in the central positions.

Gabriel Sara: A Serious Target for Aston Villa?

Aston Villa have watched Sara in action on a few occasions, and it appears they have made up their mind on the Brazilian playmaker. The Birmingham giants are growing in confidence about landing the Galatasaray star following his two excellent seasons in Turkey.

Aston Villa have considered making a serious offer to test Galatasaray’s resolve. The Turkish giants are aware of the interest in the market — not only from Emery’s side but others too — with the report stating they could ask for a fee in the region of £35 million for the Brazilian playmaker.

How Will Gabriel Sara Fit in at Aston Villa?

Sara has spent two good years with Norwich City, who brought him over from Brazil, making more than 90 appearances for the Canaries. His ability to score and provide for his teammates makes him a solid addition for Villa.

Sara’s physical profile will also complement many of the current stars, while his knowledge of the English game is also a massive plus point. Any move, however, is dependent on Aston Villa’s financial standing, given they may still have to manoeuvre the PSR obligations.