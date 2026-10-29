Manchester City unwilling to sell Rayan Cherki amid exit links

Manchester City will not entertain any bids to part ways with 23-year-old French international Rayan Cherki next year.

According to a report by Spanish outlet Fichajes, Arsenal and Real Madrid are interested in Rayan Cherki. The two European powerhouses are eager to bolster their offensive units by signing a productive playmaker next year, and they have their sights set on the 23-year-old Manchester City star.

However, per Fichajes, Manchester City would prefer to “retain” Cherki and that they would only consider bids if they reach as high as €90 million. Meanwhile, apart from Arsenal and PSG, Bayern Munich, Chelsea, and Paris Saint-Germain are also keen on signing the Frenchman from Manchester City.

Rayan Cherki and his progress at Manchester City

Rayan Cherki has taken to the Premier League like a fish to water since joining Manchester City from Lyon in June 2025. Despite struggling with a few fitness issues at the onset of his stint, the 23-year-old enjoyed an impressive debut campaign, scoring ten goals and providing 15 assists in 52 appearances across all competitions.

The French playmaker’s form has not waned this season, as he has amassed six goals and three assists in 13 outings thus far. Meanwhile, Cherki’s exploits have piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs, with Manchester City’s issues behind the scenes with their 115 financial charges leaving the Premier League club in a spot of bother.

A man in demand

Arsenal’s interest in Rayan Cherki is understandable. While Martin Odegaard has resurrected his fortunes this season with a strong start to the campaign, Eberechi Eze faces an uncertain future at the Emirates after struggling since arriving from Crystal Palace. Cherki is thus a viable target due to his productivity, and his ability to play on the flanks adds to his appeal.

As for Real Madrid, the Spanish giants have struggled for progression from the central areas since Luka Modric and Toni Kroos called time on their illustrious stints with the club. Cherki can solve that problem singlehandedly, having shown remarkable creative prowess throughout his career (2.3 key passes per game in the Premier League this season).

Manchester City’s hardline stance on Cherki’s future has stalled advances from his prospective suitors. However, recent reports have suggested that the French playmaker is likely to push for an exit if the Citizens receive harsh sanctions on their financial charges.