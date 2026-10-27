Real Madrid working on deal to sign Rayan Cherki, Manchester City set price tag

Real Madrid are making moves to sign Manchester City attacking mainstay Rayan Cherki.

Real Madrid are preparing a move for Manchester City playmaker Rayan Cherki next summer, with the Spanish giants anticipating a potential transfer fee exceeding €100 million for the French international, according to a report by Spanish outlet Fichajes.

The 23-year-old has impressed since joining Manchester City, recording 17 goals and 18 assists in 68 appearances, with his dribbling and creativity having reportedly caught manager Jose Mourinho’s attention. His heroics in England suggest he could be the next big thing in European football.

Mourinho has made Cherki a priority target ahead of the 2027/28 campaign, recognising his ability to operate on the right wing and in attacking midfield as a potential asset against compact defensive blocks. However, City show no inclination to sell one of their key players, viewing Cherki as an important part of their long-term plans.

Why do Real Madrid want Cherki in their ranks?

Real Madrid are already preparing for possible changes to their forward line. Rodrygo’s recurring injury problems have raised questions over his long-term availability, while Brahim Diaz could seek an exit in January in search of more regular playing time.

Cherki has emerged as a potential solution, with the club’s scouting department reportedly providing regular assessments of his performances, including his dribbling output and physical attributes.

However, signing the Frenchman would be a costly operation. As per the report, City would demand a nine-figure offer to consider selling one of their key players, potentially placing the asking price close to €150-160 million.

Real Madrid are also monitoring City’s ongoing situation surrounding alleged breaches of Premier League financial regulations, with any significant sanctions potentially influencing the club’s negotiating position.

Informal discussions between Cherki’s representatives and Real Madrid executives are reportedly expected during November and December, although a formal agreement remains a long way off. Since Los Blancos also have Arda Guler, Yan Diomande, Endrick, and Jude Bellingham as alternatives for the right flank and the number ten position, signing Cherki isn’t really a necessity at this stage.

However, the Spanish giants do tend to look for ways to further bolster an already stacked squad. For now, the team in white are expected to continue monitoring Cherki, with the player’s value and positional flexibility making him a long-term target, even if an immediate bid remains unlikely.