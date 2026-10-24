Liverpool rule out Trent Alexander-Arnold move

Liverpool are unlikely to chase Trent Alexander-Arnold’s situation despite their need for a new right-back and the player’s struggles at Real Madrid.

According to Football Insider, Liverpool have no interest in pursuing a move to re-sign Alexander-Arnold anytime soon. Despite a clear need for a new right-back, the Merseysiders are expected to look away from the prospect of bringing their homegrown star back, as the England international’s struggles at Real Madrid continue.

Alexander-Arnold is yet to establish himself as Real Madrid’s first-choice right-back, as he continues to compete with summer arrival Denzel Dumfries. Jose Mourinho has preferred the Dutchman more often than the English defender, who has started only three of the nine La Liga games so far.

The England international has not played a single minute in Real Madrid’s last three matches across all competitions, which may signal Mourinho’s preference for the position. Alexander-Arnold has struggled for relevance since his high-profile move from Liverpool in the summer of 2025, as injuries during his first season and the time required to adapt to a new environment prevented him from establishing himself.

His struggles have continued this season, with several English clubs monitoring his situation, including Liverpool. Given that the Reds are indeed looking for a new right-back, it makes sense that their former player has been linked with a return, particularly as he may consider his future if his current situation does not improve.

Liverpool not interested in re-signing Alexander-Arnold

Recent reports suggested the possibility of a January approach from Liverpool for Alexander-Arnold, although that is no longer the case. The Reds do have a clear need for a new right-back, but they are not planning to approach Real Madrid for their former star.

Liverpool are in the market for a new right-back, and re-signing Alexander-Arnold would have been both dramatic and logical. However, they are not considering him seriously and are instead looking at other options, including reported interest in Pierre Kalulu, while Barcelona’s Jules Koundé has also been linked.

Meanwhile, Andoni Iraola has preferred to use loan signing Ronald Araújo at right-back for much of this season, as Barcelona reportedly hope to make the move permanent. The club are also considering further changes in the position, and while they are expected to move away from links to Alexander-Arnold, another prominent name could emerge.