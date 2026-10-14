Liverpool preparing €70 million bid to sign Jules Kounde

Liverpool are preparing a massive €70 million offer to try to sign Barcelona defensive mainstay Jules Kounde in January.

Liverpool are formulating a €70 million bid to sign Jules Kounde from Barcelona, as per a report by Spanish outlet Fichajes as they look to strengthen their defensive options ahead of the January transfer window.

No formal talks have taken place yet, but the Reds are assessing the possibility of making a significant investment in a player who can operate at both right-back and centre-back.

Liverpool’s interest comes amid growing concerns over their options on the right side of defence. Conor Bradley is facing an extended spell on the sidelines, while Jeremie Frimpong has struggled to deliver consistent performances. Recent reports have claimed that a January exit may be on the cards for the struggling Dutchman.

Additionally, Joe Gomez’s potential departure at the end of the season has added further uncertainty, leaving the club keen to secure a versatile defensive reinforcement. Kounde’s ability to play right-back and centre-back aligns with Liverpool’s need to cover absences and potential departures.

Kounde fits the profile the Reds are looking for, having established himself as a reliable defender in European football. The 27-year-old joined Barcelona from Sevilla in 2022 for a fixed fee of €50 million.

Kounde could look for a move away from Barcelona

However, he seems to have gone down the pecking order under Hansi Flick in the ongoing campaign. The Frenchman has made only five La Liga appearances this season and was left on the bench for their last three league games before the Getafe fixture.

The Frenchman has completed 90 minutes just twice in the domestic competition, although he also played the full match against Feyenoord in the UEFA Champions League. Kounde’s reduced playing time may persuade Liverpool to submit a bid, particularly if he fails to reclaim a starting role in the coming weeks.

The reigning La Liga champions would only consider selling the defender for a substantial fee, with his current contract running until June 2030. The Catalan giants are under no immediate pressure to sanction his departure, meaning Liverpool may need to meet their financial expectations to make progress.

Kounde previously resisted overtures to cement his place under Flick, but sustained sidelining could alter his stance. The Reds will monitor Kounde during Barcelona’s matches in November and December before deciding whether to submit a formal proposal.