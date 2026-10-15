Barcelona hopeful of Ronald Araujo permanent move to Liverpool

Barcelona are optimistic about Liverpool signing Ronald Araujo on a permanent basis following the Uruguayan defender;s impressive start to life at Anfield.

As reported by Fichajes, Barcelona are hopeful of selling Ronald Araujo to Liverpool permanently next summer. The Uruguayan defender has enjoyed an impressive start to his loan spell at Liverpool, increasing optimism that the Premier League club could activate the reported €55 million purchase option in his contract.

Barcelona were keen to make changes to their squad, and reducing the wage bill was a major priority behind their decision to trim the squad. Araujo was one of the club’s higher earners, and although they would have preferred to sell him permanently, the loan move to Liverpool may have been the best available alternative.

Liverpool’s loan agreement includes a €55 million purchase option, although it is not a mandatory clause. The possibility of a permanent transfer will depend on how Andoni Iraola sees the team with Araujo involved, although the defender’s performances have been impressive so far.

In the nine matches Araujo has played for Liverpool, five have come in the troublesome right-back position. The 27-year-old is currently the first-choice starter at full-back, while he also started and scored at centre-back against LASK in the Champions League on Wednesday evening.

Barcelona hopeful of Araujo sale

Barcelona had been considering selling Araujo, although some reports suggested that any permanent exit could depend on Hansi Flick’s final decision. The German manager may view the Uruguayan defender as an important player for the future, given his long history with the Catalan club.

However, Araujo’s performances for Liverpool have raised hopes of a permanent move next summer. The €55 million option is considered reasonable, as the two clubs negotiated its inclusion as part of the loan agreement, although Liverpool could still consider renegotiating the terms with Barcelona once the season ends.

So far, Araujo’s performances warrant a permanent deal, as he has excelled as a right-back amid Jeremie Frimpong’s struggles. That said, Liverpool are reportedly considering similar players, including Barcelona’s Jules Kounde. Therefore, there are no guarantees that the Merseyside club will sign him permanently at the end of the season, although his current form provides a strong basis for optimism.

Liverpool will have several months to assess Araujo’s consistency, versatility, and long-term suitability before deciding whether to trigger the purchase option. His ability to contribute at both centre-back and right-back could ultimately prove decisive.