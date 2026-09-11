Ronald Araujo permanent move to Liverpool depends on Hansi Flick decision

Ronald Araujo’s future will depend on several factors, including Barcelona manager Hansi Flick’s stance, as the defender continues his loan spell at Liverpool.

Ronald Araujo’s future remains uncertain despite his productive start to life at Liverpool. According to TEAMtalk, the defender has not closed the door on his Barcelona career, as his future could depend on Flick’s view of him. A permanent stay at Liverpool may also depend on several other factors.

Barcelona were looking to sign a new central defender during the summer transfer window, with players such as Cristian Romero reportedly linked with a move to the Catalan club. Their search for a centre-back was perhaps the clearest indication that they were willing to part ways with Araujo in some capacity.

Lacking consistent starts under Flick, Araujo sought regular playing time at Liverpool. Araujo joined Liverpool on a season-long loan with a €55 million purchase option, per Fabrizio Romano.

Flick to determine Araujo’s future?

Hansi Flick has yet to decide Araujo’s next step after the loan spell ends, and his decision could depend on how the defender performs at Liverpool. The versatile defender has not ruled out a return to Barcelona, where he remains under a long-term contract. However, Flick will decide whether Araujo fits his Barcelona system.

Should Barcelona pursue another centre-back in January or next summer, it could spell the end of Araujo’s career at the Catalan club. There are also no guarantees that Liverpool will make the deal permanent, despite having the option to do so. The Reds are reportedly not expected to open formal negotiations until 2027.

Where do Liverpool stand?

Liverpool signed Araujo on loan, a move that initially appeared to be a necessity rather than the result of a long-term pursuit of the Uruguayan international. Andoni Iraola wanted to add a new right-back to his squad because of Conor Bradley’s long-term injury, and Araujo’s immediate availability made him a logical short-term option.

He has made a modest start to life on Merseyside, and his long-term future will depend largely on his performances. Liverpool’s plans will also be influenced by Araujo’s willingness to remain at the club beyond the loan spell.

The Reds’ reported interest in Marc Pubill and other players with a similar profile suggests that they may be considering alternative options. How Araujo performs on loan will determine whether Liverpool activate the €55 million option before 2027 negotiations begin.