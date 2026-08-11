Cristian Romero snubs Arsenal, Barcelona for Atletico Madrid move

Cristian Romero is closing in on joining Atletico Madrid from Tottenham Hotspur, with the final stretch of negotiations underway.

According to a report by Spanish outlet Doble Amarilla, Arsenal and Barcelona have also been interested in Cristian Romero. However, the 28-year-old Tottenham Hotspur defender has “thanked” the two European giants for pursuing him and is now focusing on quickly sealing a summer move to Atletico Madrid. Per Doble Amarilla, a deal is expected to close for a fee close to €47 million, Spurs’ asking price.

Cristian Romero and his time in England so far

Cristian Romero has made a mark for Tottenham Hotspur in the last few seasons, with his experience and leadership during the recent turbulent period providing a sense of stability. However, he has also been inconsistent due to his temperamental nature, often being at the receiving end of unnecessary bookings.

The Argentine international has made over 150 appearances for the club while contributing 13 goals and 7 assists. However, Romero’s future at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium became uncertain following a difficult 2025/26 campaign, drawing attention from several high-profile clubs.

Where will Romero land next?

Arsenal briefly considered signing the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner in a shock move, as they are desperate to fill the gap created by William Saliba’s long-term absence due to a back injury. With Jurrien Timber yet to regain full fitness, the Gunners are in a spot of bother for options beyond Cristhian Mosquera in the right centre-back berth.

Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid’s interest in Cristian Romero makes sense, given their underlying defensive gaps. Clement Lenglet has joined SL Benfica in the ongoing transfer window, while Jose Maria Gimenez is on the wrong side of 30 and approaching the twilight of his career. Romero has thus emerged as an appealing fit for Los Rojiblancos, with his leadership attracting the club.

Meanwhile, Barcelona’s desire to sign a centre-back stems from Ronald Araujo’s loan move to Liverpool. With Andreas Christensen struggling with persistent fitness issues in the last two seasons, Barcelona must bring in someone who can seamlessly line up alongside Pau Cubarsi.

Also Read: Tottenham’s Great Escape: How Roberto De Zerbi’s rebuild can turn a relegation fight into a UEFA Champions League charge

However, with Romero completely focused on joining Atletico Madrid, Arsenal and Barcelona must look elsewhere for a new centre-back. Per Doble Amarilla, Atletico are working towards sealing a deal this midweek, so that the Argentine international arrives in Madrid by Wednesday or Thursday. Reputed Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has also corroborated the claims, suggesting an agreement is close.