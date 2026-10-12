Liverpool move for Jules Kounde depends on Ronald Araujo future.

Liverpool are interested in signing Jules Kounde from Barcelona next year.

According to a report by Football Insider, Liverpool’s interest in Jules Kounde could ultimately be determined by what happens with Ronald Araujo, with the Reds increasingly impressed by the Barcelona defender’s performances at right-back.

Kounde has emerged as a potential target for Liverpool as they assess their options in the position, but the Reds are not expected to make a final decision until they know whether Araujo can turn his loan move into a permanent transfer. The situation has given the Reds an interesting choice as they could pursue an established specialist in Kounde, or decide that Araujo has already provided the solution they were looking for.

Araujo changing Liverpool’s plans

Liverpool’s problems at right-back have been evident this season, but Araujo’s arrival has provided Andoni Iraola with an unexpected answer. The Uruguay international has started the last three Premier League matches and has impressed since being moved into the position. His defensive strength, versatility and ability to cope with demanding games have made him increasingly important to Iraola.

That could have a direct impact on Kounde as Liverpool have been monitoring the France international after he dropped out of Hansi Flick’s preferred Barcelona XI in recent weeks. The 27-year-old defender’s ability to operate at right-back while also covering centrally makes him an attractive option for the Reds.

However, the Merseysiders can reportedly make Araujo’s loan permanent for around £47 million, and his performances could convince the club that another major investment is unnecessary. The Reds are therefore expected to continue assessing Araujo before committing to Kounde or another right-back.

Barcelona could face Jules Kounde decision

From Barcelona’s perspective, Kounde’s situation is also worth watching. The Frenchman remains under contract at the Catalan club, but increased competition and his recent spell outside Flick’s starting XI have inevitably fuelled speculation over his future.

Liverpool’s interest could become more serious if Araujo’s form drops or the club decide against activating their purchase option. For now, though, there is no rush at Anfield as Liverpool can use the remainder of the season to establish whether the Uruguayan international is capable of becoming a long-term solution before deciding whether Kounde is worth pursuing.

Liverpool’s interest in Kounde makes sense, but Araujo has potentially complicated the entire equation. On paper, the Frenchman may be the more natural fit as he has extensive experience at right-back, is comfortable in possession and can also operate centrally. For a Liverpool side that wants defensive reliability without sacrificing technical quality, his profile is extremely attractive.

But spending another £47 million or more on a right-back becomes much harder to justify if Araujo continues performing at this level. The biggest advantage of Araujo is his versatility. He can cover centre-back and right-back, giving Liverpool greater protection across the defensive line. That could be particularly valuable over a long season.

For Kounde, meanwhile, the uncertainty at Barcelona could create an opportunity. If Liverpool eventually decide Araujo is not the answer, he could become one of their most attractive targets. Ultimately, Araujo holds the key and if he maintains his current form, Liverpool may decide they already have their answer. If he falters, the Frenchman could quickly move back to the top of the agenda.