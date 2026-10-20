Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool tracking Trent Alexander-Arnold situation

Arsenal, Chelsea, and Liverpool are closely monitoring 28-year-old English international Trent Alexander-Arnold’s situation at Real Madrid.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Trent Alexander-Arnold is taking stock of his future amid irregular game time under Jose Mourinho. The update adds that while the Englishman is happy in Madrid, he is increasingly frustrated at the lack of involvement, and the situation may lead to a possible Premier League return.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and his Real Madrid career so far

Trent Alexander-Arnold has experienced frustrations since joining Real Madrid from Liverpool in June 2025. The 28-year-old arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu after an exceptional spell with the Merseyside club, leading to lofty expectations surrounding him. However, fitness issues plagued the former Liverpool full-back in the 2025/26 season, and he managed only 1,794 minutes of game time across 30 outings while chipping in with five assists.

While the English international has been fit this season, he has been in and out of the starting lineup so far, accumulating only 344 minutes of game time across six appearances across all competitions thus far, chipping in with one assist. However, Alexander-Arnold retains popularity among Premier League clubs as his frustrations mount.

Premier League return on the horizon?

Chelsea may pursue a new right wing-back next year, as recent reports have suggested that Malo Gusto faces an uncertain future at Stamford Bridge. Additionally, while Pedro Neto has been impressive in the right wing-back berth, Alexander-Arnold is a more natural fit in the position.

Meanwhile, Arsenal’s interest in Trent Alexander-Arnold may be perplexing, but it makes sense. While Ben White, Jurrien Timber, and Ezri Konsa are the current options for Mikel Arteta, recent reports have linked the North London club with specialist right-backs, including Ivan Fresneda, who may soon sign a new deal with Sporting CP. While Timber and White have been impressive as right-backs, a specialist like Alexander-Arnold can provide more productivity in the final third.

As for Liverpool, the Reds are scouring the market for a right-back, as Conor Bradley’s absence has exposed shortcomings in the right-back berth. Jeremie Frimpong is the primary right-back in Andoni Iraola’s squad, but the Dutchman has been inconsistent throughout his Liverpool stint. That has forced Andoni Iraola to use Ronald Araujo as the first-choice right-back. However, Alexander-Arnold is a more natural fit in the role.

Meanwhile, recent reports have claimed that Real Madrid will be reluctant to sell Alexander-Arnold in a mid-season deal. Additionally, despite the Englishman’s growing frustrations, there have been suggestions that he remains committed to succeeding at the Bernabeu.