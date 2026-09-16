Liverpool consider re-signing Trent Alexander-Arnold

Liverpool may look to sign 27-year-old English international Trent Alexander-Arnold from Real Madrid next year.

According to a report by Spanish outlet Fichajes, a way back to Liverpool may be on the cards for Trent Alexander-Arnold next year. The Reds are eager to bolster their defensive unit by signing a right-back in one of the next two transfer windows, and they have set their sights on the 27-year-old Real Madrid full-back.

Per Fichajes, Alexander-Arnold has become the second-choice right-back for Real Madrid this season, with Jose Mourinho preferring Denzel Dumfries as the primary option for the position. That, along with Liverpool’s need for a new right-back, has created an environment that could push the Englishman back to Anfield.

How has Trent Alexander-Arnold fared at Real Madrid?

Trent Alexander-Arnold has seen his stock plummet since joining Real Madrid from Liverpool last year. The 27-year-old arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu amid hype and fanfare surrounding him after his exceptional spell with the Merseyside club. However, fitness issues plagued the former Liverpool vice-captain in the 2025/26 season, and he managed only 1,794 minutes of game time across 30 outings while chipping in with five assists.

While the English international has been fit this season, he has been in and out of the starting lineup so far, accumulating 292 minutes of game time across five appearances in all competitions thus far, chipping in with one assist. However, Alexander-Arnold retains popularity in the market, with Liverpool among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

Premier League return on the horizon?

Liverpool’s interest in Trent Alexander-Arnold is understandable. The Reds are combing the market for a right-back ahead of the January transfer window, as Conor Bradley’s absence has exposed the shortcomings in the right-back berth. Jeremie Frimpong is the only right-back in Andoni Iraola’s squad, but the Dutchman has been inconsistent throughout his stop-start Liverpool stint.

That has forced Iraola to utilise Ronald Araujo, a centre-back, as a right-back in the early days of the 2026/27 season, with Dominik Szoboszlai also emerging as a makeshift solution. However, Liverpool cannot rely on temporary options, and considering a move for Alexander-Arnold is thus understandable.

The former Liverpool vice-captain knows the club well, and even though he burned some bridges with the fans after leaving as a free agent, he can be an immediate solution for the Reds. While other candidates, including Pierre Kalulu, are also on Liverpool’s wishlist, the club’s familiarity with Alexander-Arnold makes him an appealing target amid his struggles at Real Madrid.