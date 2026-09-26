Arsenal target Trent Alexander-Arnold move, January deal unlikely

Arsenal will look to sign 27-year-old English international Trent Alexander-Arnold from Real Madrid next year.

According to a report by German outlet Fussball News, Arsenal will push for a new right-back next year due to Ben White’s “recurring injury problems”. Trent Alexander-Arnold has thus emerged as a target, with the North London club ready to launch a bid in January if an opportunity presents itself.

However, per Fussball News, Real Madrid will not entertain any offers to part ways with the Englishman in the winter transfer window, though they will demand around €70-80 million when they decide to cash in on him.

How has Trent Alexander-Arnold fared at Real Madrid?

Trent Alexander-Arnold has seen his stock plummet since joining Real Madrid from Liverpool last year. The 27-year-old arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu with lofty expectations after his exceptional spell with the Merseyside club. However, fitness issues plagued the former Liverpool full-back in the 2025/26 season, and he managed only 1,794 minutes of game time across 30 outings while chipping in with five assists.

While the English international has been fit this season, he has been in and out of the starting lineup so far, accumulating 292 minutes of game time across five appearances in all competitions thus far, chipping in with one assist. However, Alexander-Arnold retains popularity in the market, with Arsenal among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

Premier League return on the horizon?

Arsenal’s interest in Trent Alexander-Arnold may appear surprising, but it makes sense, as they have an urgent need for a new right-back. While Ben White, Jurrien Timber, and Ezri Konsa are the current options for Mikel Arteta, recent reports have linked the North London club with specialist right-backs, including Ivan Fresneda, who may soon sign a new deal with Sporting CP.

While Timber and White have been impressive as right-backs, a specialist like Alexander-Arnold can provide more productivity in the final third. If he rediscovers the levels he showed during his stint with Liverpool, the Englishman can unlock new facets of Arsenal’s gameplay.

However, two potential issues will hold up a move. Firstly, Alexander-Arnold’s previous association with Liverpool will render a move to Arsenal controversial, while Real Madrid’s reluctance to sell the €70-80 million-rated English full-back will hold up the move until next summer at the earliest.