Sporting CP working on new contract for Ivan Fresneda amid Arsenal links

Arsenal could suffer a massive blow in their pursuit of 21-year-old Sporting CP defensive sensation Ivan Fresneda.

Sporting CP are working on a new contract for Ivan Fresneda amid continued interest from Arsenal, with the Spanish defender’s improving status in Portugal likely to make any future move more difficult for the Gunners.

According to A Bola via Sport Witness, Arsenal had Fresneda on their shortlist during the summer but ultimately decided against making a move for the 21-year-old. However, the right-back has continued to develop at Sporting and is now pushing towards a call-up to the senior Spain squad.

Sporting are keen to reward his progress and have opened talks over a new three-year contract extension. Fresneda’s current deal runs until 2028, but the proposed agreement would keep him at the Portuguese club until 2031 and is expected to include an improved salary.

The defender already has an €80 million release clause in his contract. Sporting could look to increase that figure as part of the new agreement, although that is not guaranteed. Extending his contract would strengthen Sporting’s negotiating position, even if the clause remains unchanged.

Arsenal will struggle to strike a deal for Fresneda

Arsenal’s interest in Fresneda was widely reported during the summer, with the Gunners considering him as part of their long-term plans at right-back. Fresneda could eventually provide a long-term successor to the England international and the previously-exit-linked Ben White while offering Arsenal another option capable of operating in the wide defensive areas.

They already have Jurrien Timber and White as options in the position. However, White’s role has become less prominent in recent seasons, and he has entered the final two years of his current contract. So, Fresneda could be signed with an eye on the future.

Sporting, however, have little reason to make life easy for the North London club. The Portuguese giants signed Fresneda from Real Valladolid for just €9 million in 2023; he has now established himself after a difficult start in Lisbon.

The Spaniard made 39 appearances last season and has featured in all seven of Sporting’s matches this campaign. He is now considered one of the mainstays of the team, which highlights how quickly his standing has changed.

With Fresneda also edging closer to Spain’s senior squad, his value could continue to rise. Arsenal may still regard the 21-year-old as an ideal fit for their long-term plans, but Sporting’s attempt to secure his future could make any potential deal considerably more complicated.