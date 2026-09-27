Trent Alexander-Arnold remains committed to Real Madrid amid Arsenal, Liverpool links

Arsenal and Liverpool have suffered a blow in pursuit of Real Madrid star full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is not considering a January departure from Real Madrid despite growing interest from Liverpool and Arsenal. According to a report by TEAMtalk, their sources have confirmed that Alexander-Arnold remains focused on his role at Real Madrid and is not pushing for a move away from the Spanish club. While intermediaries have explored potential options for the right-back, a January transfer is not currently on his agenda.

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s time at Real Madrid

Alexander-Arnold joined Real Madrid from Liverpool in the summer of 2025 and started more than 20 matches during his first season as he adapted to life in the Spanish capital. Everyone expected him to have a more prominent role this time around.

However, his limited involvement this campaign has reignited speculation about his long-term future. While the 27-year-old has made five appearances across competitions so far, he has started only two of Real Madrid’s seven La Liga matches.

Those concerns have increased following Real Madrid’s decision to sign Dutch right-back Denzel Dumfries from Inter Milan during the summer. Alexander-Arnold had expected to enjoy a prominent role under Jose Mourinho, but the arrival of another established option has already had an impact on his playing time. Despite that, there is no active push from the player to leave the Bernabeu.

Alexander-Arnold won’t push for a return to England

Liverpool have remained attentive to Alexander-Arnold’s situation since his departure, still searching for a long-term right-back replacement. Jeremie Frimpong and Conor Bradley remain quality options, but neither has established himself as a reliable full-back due to fitness issues or inconsistency; a return would reunite the Reds with a player who understands the club and could strengthen the position.

Arsenal have also been approached by intermediaries as they consider their own options at right-back. Jurrien Timber has become a reliable presence for the Premier League champions, but the Gunners want greater competition in the position, particularly with injury-prone Ben White’s long-term future uncertain. Signing Alexander-Arnold will also add a new facet to Arsenal’s gameplay due to his attack-minded outlook.

However, the current situation represents a setback for Liverpool and Arsenal. Neither club can expect a January move while the defender remains committed to Real Madrid, and the Spanish giants are also not actively looking to facilitate his departure.

For now, the English defender’s future is expected to be reassessed at the end of the season if his limited role continues. Liverpool and Arsenal can continue monitoring the situation, but Alexander-Arnold’s immediate priority remains establishing himself at Real Madrid rather than returning to the Premier League.