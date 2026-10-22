Liverpool line up £20 million January move for Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Few transfer stories would carry the emotional weight of Trent Alexander-Arnold potentially returning to Liverpool.

The defender’s difficult start to life at Real Madrid has now created a scenario in which the Anfield hierarchy could consider bringing their former academy graduate home. According to Fichajes, Liverpool are preparing a proposal worth around £20 million for the 28-year-old in the January transfer window.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, are reportedly becoming increasingly open to his departure after he slipped down Jose Mourinho’s pecking order. The situation represents a remarkable turnaround for a player who left Merseyside with the expectation of establishing himself among Europe’s elite.

Real Madrid ready to move on from Alexander-Arnold

Alexander-Arnold has started just four of Real Madrid’s 12 competitive matches this season and was again left out of the starting XI for the Champions League meeting with RB Leipzig. Mourinho has instead preferred Federico Valverde at right-back, while Denzel Dumfries has also been used ahead of the England international. The competition has left Alexander-Arnold struggling to establish any consistent rhythm.

His situation is particularly striking given Real Madrid’s decision to sign him in the first place. The former Liverpool defender was expected to provide elite distribution from the right, but his performances have apparently failed to convince the Portuguese coach.

A January departure could therefore suit both parties as Madrid would free up salary space and potentially generate funds for reinforcements elsewhere, particularly at centre-back and in attacking midfield. Liverpool, meanwhile, remain interested in strengthening their defensive options and could see an opportunity to bring back a player whose qualities are still highly familiar to them.

Alexander-Arnold’s long-range passing, crossing and ability to dictate attacks from deep would give Liverpool another creative outlet from the right. The key question is whether they believe his defensive limitations can be managed.

Liverpool should think twice about nostalgia

A £20 million move would be tempting, but Liverpool should not allow sentiment to make the decision for them. Alexander-Arnold is a club icon and knows the demands of playing at Anfield, yet the concerns that have followed him to Madrid cannot simply be ignored.

The Englishman’s passing remains exceptional, and a return could restore the confidence and freedom that made him one of Europe’s most influential full-backs. However, Liverpool have changed since his departure, and the tactical requirements of their current side may demand greater defensive reliability.

There is also the question of whether Real Madrid’s willingness to sell reflects a temporary loss of form or a deeper problem with his development. At £20 million, the financial risk would be relatively manageable, but Liverpool should only proceed if they believe Alexander-Arnold can once again become a genuine starter rather than an expensive homecoming story. If they can unlock that version of him, the move could become one of the bargains of the January window.