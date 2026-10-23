Newcastle United set to miss out on Yasin Ayari

Newcastle United could miss out on Yasin Ayari, as Brighton & Hove Albion are accelerating contract talks and remain determined to keep the Swedish international.

Brighton are accelerating contract talks with Swedish midfielder Yasin Ayari and remain determined to keep him, according to a report by Football Insider. Newcastle United may have to abandon their pursuit amid the Seagulls’ push to secure a renewal, despite Ayari’s contract running down towards free agency next summer.

Yasin Ayari is causing concern at Brighton & Hove Albion as his deal heads towards expiry, creating the possibility of a departure as a free agent. The Seagulls are understood to hold a 12-month extension option, which could give them control over his future.

However, as things stand, Ayari is heading towards free agency next summer, with a host of top clubs already exploring the possibility of signing him. Brighton remain hopeful of retaining the midfielder, although strong interest from Chelsea and other clubs could influence his decision, as the Seagulls have a lot of work with regards to his renewal.

Brighton were reportedly undecided about Ayari’s future before the summer transfer window, which opened the possibility of a departure during the close season. Newcastle United were reportedly prepared to make a move for the Swedish international.

Newcastle Untied to miss out on Yasin Ayari?

Newcastle have continued to monitor Ayari during the current season, in which he has been one of Brighton’s top performers, scoring twice so far. However, the Magpies are now expected to miss out on the Swedish international, as Brighton are prioritising a contract renewal.

The high-flying Premier League club are reportedly willing to do everything possible to renew Ayari’s contract, suggesting that they could offer him terms that reflect his ability and perhaps exceed the club’s existing wage structure.

Newcastle manager Matthias Jaissle is prioritising new midfield options, and the 23-year-old Swedish midfielder is a leading target for his squad rebuild. However, with Brighton pushing to secure a renewal, the Magpies could miss out on Ayari.

If Brighton fail to reach an agreement with Ayari, Newcastle may attempt to take advantage of the uncertainty and make an approach during a future transfer window. With Brighton prioritising renewal, the Tyneside outfit’s window to sign Ayari is rapidly narrowing.