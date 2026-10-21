Arsenal, Manchester United closely monitoring Yasin Ayari

Arsenal and Manchester United are keeping tabs on the progress of 23-year-old Swedish international Yasin Ayari at Brighton & Hove Albion.

According to a report by talkSPORT, Yasin Ayari’s contract situation has alerted several high-profile clubs. Apart from the Premier League clubs, the 23-year-old Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder is the subject of interest from AC Milan, with the Rossoneri eager to sign a midfielder next year.

Per talkSPORT, Brighton & Hove Albion can preserve their situation by triggering the extension option in his contract. However, the Premier League high-flyers are pushing to extend his stay by handing the Swede a new contract.

Yasin Ayari and his Premier League adventure so far

Yasin Ayari has blossomed into a top-class midfielder since joining Brighton & Hove Albion from AIK in January 2023. The youngster needed two loan stints before establishing himself as a regular starter for the Premier League club, though he has not looked back in the last 15 months.

The Swedish midfielder has made 85 appearances for Brighton thus far while chipping in with eight goals and four assists. Ayari was also impressive at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and he has been a regular this term, already accumulating over 500 minutes of game time in ten outings while scoring twice. His exploits have piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs, particularly from the Premier League.

Move across the Premier League on the cards?

Yasin Ayari has been on Manchester United’s wishlist for several months. The continued interest is somewhat surprising, as they signed three midfielders in the summer. However, with Bruno Fernandes struggling in the early days of the 2026/27 season, Manchester United must seek an alternative from the market. While Ayari won’t be a like-for-like substitute, his passing ability and solidity out of possession will provide balance to the midfield.

As for Arsenal, Martin Zubimendi reportedly faces an uncertain future at the Emirates after struggling for regular game time in the last six months. Ayari, who can play as a holding midfielder and a more advance role, is an intriguing target, and those qualities make him the ideal foil to Bruno Guimaraes and Declan Rice.

Ayari has considerable experience in the Premier League, and he should not take long to settle at either Arsenal or Manchester United. However, a move will not be straightforward, as Brighton have been working to tie the Swede to a new contract for months. With the Swedish midfielder actively contributing to a potentially unprecedented campaign for the Seagulls, any move must wait until the summer.