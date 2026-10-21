Brighton & Hove Albion going all out to agree Yasin Ayari deal

Brighton & Hove Albion are prioritising a new deal for Yasin Ayari in light of rising interest from elsewhere, while the midfielder’s contract expires at the end of the season.

According to a report by Football Insider, Yasin Ayari’s new contract appears to be a priority task for Brighton ahead of the coming period. The Swedish midfielder’s current agreement expires next summer, which could see the Seagulls going all out to keep him, as there is intense admiration from Newcastle United and other clubs.

Yasin Ayari has stepped up his game under Fabian Hurzeler, already scoring twice in six league appearances this season. Brighton, sitting third in the Premier League standings and five points behind Manchester City, have built their platform on Ayari’s ability to make runs into the box and shield the back line. At 23, he has established himself as a key Brighton asset in the race for title contention.

The high-flying Seagulls are facing a growing problem. Their standout midfielder’s contract expires at the end of the season, and rival clubs continue to circle. The Brighton hierarchy are acutely aware that losing him for nothing would represent poor stewardship of their assets.

Brighton to prioritise Yasin Ayari contract

According to reports in the summer, Brighton were undecided about Ayari’s future, a factor that may explain their delay in tabling a new offer. At the time, the 23-year-old midfielder had not shown the same consistency in his performances that he has displayed since the beginning of the current season.

At the time, a host of Premier League teams were reportedly keen, particularly after the midfielder produced some impressive displays at the World Cup. Newcastle United were among his biggest admirers, with the Magpies reportedly prepared to make an approach. Newcastle were reportedly keen to bolster their midfield, though they ultimately opted for alternative targets.

Matthias Jaissle continues to seek midfield reinforcements, and given that Newcastle have continued to monitor Ayari’s situation, they could re-enter the race ahead of the January transfer window. There might be an opportunity to sign him for a reduced fee or secure his services next summer on a Bosman deal.

However, Brighton are eager to avoid either situation and are willing to prioritise a new contract for the midfielder. Hence, to protect his value and prevent a January raid or summer exit on a Bosman deal, Brighton are moving swiftly to secure Ayari’s signature.