Chelsea, Liverpool step up interest in Yasin Ayari after World Cup exploits, face Tottenham threat

Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham are reportedly exploring moves for Brighton midfielder Yasin Ayari, with the Seagulls attempting to tie the Swedish international to a new contract.

According to Caught Offside, the 22-year-old midfielder is attracting interest from multiple Premier League clubs as Brighton seek to resolve contract talks with their academy prospect.

Ayari has one year remaining on his current deal at the Amex Stadium. The report states that the Swedish international has a market value of around £35 million, which positions him as a bargain for clubs seeking midfield reinforcement in the current market.

Newcastle United and Manchester United are also credited with an interest in the Brighton prospect. Brighton may appear undecided on his future, but the club face a decision: sign Ayari to fresh terms or risk losing the midfielder, who impressed at the World Cup, as a free agent next summer.

Chelsea and Liverpool’s midfield options

Chelsea and Liverpool are both searching for midfield additions this summer window. For Chelsea, Ayari’s contract expiry risk and reported £35 million valuation position him as an economical alternative to more established targets. The Blues could consider Ayari as a potential addition, though he is not a direct like-for-like replacement for Argentine-profile midfielders at that price point. Brighton have already opened contract talks with Ayari to maintain continuity.

Liverpool’s midfield depth may allow a flexible approach to recruitment. Ayari’s availability at market value could appeal if their primary targets remain out of reach. The Reds are also understood to be prioritising attacking reinforcement, especially on the flanks, but the midfield market remains under close observation.

Tottenham’s interest amid midfield reshuffle

Tottenham’s reported interest in Ayari follows substantial midfield investment this summer. The club have signed both Sandro Tonali and Mateus Fernandes, yet are still linked with further recruitment. This activity may be linked to the uncertain future of Lucas Bergvall, Ayari’s Swedish international teammate. Should Bergvall depart, Spurs could move for his compatriot from Brighton, as the two clubs have recently completed player transactions. Ayari could represent an opportune addition at a bargain valuation.