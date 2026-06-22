Brighton & Hove Albion undecided on Yasin Ayari future amid Newcastle United links

Yasin Ayari has been linked with a move away from Brighton & Hove Albion in recent days amid concerns over his contract situation.

Yasin Ayari is currently away on World Cup duty with Sweden, and he has been outstanding for them. The 22-year-old scored two stunning goals against Tunisia, and his performance has attracted Newcastle United’s attention. The Magpies are hoping to add more quality in the middle of the park, especially with Sandro Tonali linked with an exit.

Ayari could be an interesting long-term investment for them. He is a young player with great potential who could develop into a star for Newcastle with regular opportunities. However, a report by Football Insider has claimed that Brighton & Hove Albion undecided about his future, and it remains to be seen whether they are prepared to sanction his departure this summer.

Pete O’Rourke explained, “It’s an interesting one, this for Brighton, because Ayari is going into the final year of his contr act at the Amex. Brighton have got a decision to make about whether they try and tie him down to a new contract, or whether they’re ready to let him move on this summer. “If nothing can be agreed this is probably their last chance to cash in on him and Newcastle will be hoping that might allow them to land the Sweden International maybe for a cut-price fee. So, Brighton have got a decision to make, and I’m sure Newcastle are monitoring this contract situations right now, ready to pounce if he does become available.”

Can Brighton keep Ayari?

The 22-year-old central midfielder is highly talented and has a bright future. Ayari has shown his quality with his country in the World Cup, and he has established his talent in the Premier League as well. Losing him could be a mistake for the Seagulls.

The Magpies are looking to build a team that can compete in Europe fairly consistently, and they need to keep players like Ayari. Meanwhile, the Swedish midfielder will be hoping to play regularly next season after an impressive World Cup campaign. It will be interesting to see if Brighton can provide him with that opportunity. Otherwise, a move to Newcastle might be ideal for him. They will be able to offer him regular opportunities.

Ayari is a combative central midfielder who will help create chances, contribute defensively, and add drive to the team. He has also shown that he can be lethal with his long-range shooting. He will only improve with coaching and experience. If Newcastle can sign him for a reasonable amount of money, he could prove to be a super long-term investment for them.