Newcastle United eyeing Yasin Ayari move

Newcastle United are eyeing Brighton midfielder Yasin Ayari as a Sandro Tonali replacement, with the Italian expected to leave the club this summer.

According to Football Insider, the Magpies could potentially explore a move for Ayari if the Brighton man becomes available, and the Swedish international is among Eddie Howe’s high-quality replacement options.

Newcastle is already bracing for offers for the Italian midfielder from Arsenal, Manchester City, and Tottenham, with missing Champions League football potentially accelerating his departure. Should Tonali leave, it would create a significant gap in their squad in terms of quality, forcing the club to identify a top-notch replacement.

Ayari’s stock rises at World Cup

Ayari has made a strong start at the World Cup with Sweden, scoring twice in the opening game against Tunisia. The midfielder’s stock could rise further if he maintains this form at the summer tournament, and Brighton will demand a significant fee for him. Brighton are in contract talks with Ayari, which could complicate Newcastle’s pursuit. Ayari’s current deal expires in 2027, prompting Brighton to begin contract talks with the midfielder.

The 22-year-old has been a key performer since his move to the club in January 2023 from AIK. Last season, he was a regular, making 32 appearances across all competitions under Fabian Hurzeler, scoring four goals and providing three assists. Brighton view him as a key member of their plans going forward, and a new contract would reflect his status at the club. However, should Newcastle approach, it would test whether Ayari is ready to step up to a bigger stage and pursue a new challenge this summer.

Newcastle United’s other midfield options

Ayari is not the only player on their radar. Como midfielder Maximo Perrone has been linked recently, and the Magpies also hold an interest in other names around Europe. Players like Ayari and Perrone are viewed as stars of the near future, having shown clear signs of development during their recent seasons with their respective clubs.