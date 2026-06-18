Newcastle United plotting summer move for Maximo Perrone

Maximo Perrone is a name high on Newcastle United’s shortlist as a potential Sandro Tonali replacement ahead of the summer

Newcastle United are eyeing Como midfielder Maximo Perrone as a potential replacement for Sandro Tonali ahead of the summer transfer window, according to SportsBoom. While no talks are in place with either the Italian club or the player’s camp, the 23-year-old Argentine talent remains high on Newcastle’s shortlist to replace the departing Italian midfielder.

Newcastle United are bracing for significant departures this summer, with uncertainty now surrounding Sandro Tonali’s future. Arsenal and Manchester City have held preliminary talks with Tonali, and Tottenham have entered the race more recently. With Tonali widely expected to depart St James’ Park, Newcastle must secure an adequate successor this summer, and any sale of the former AC Milan star could command a significant fee.

Maxime Perone explored as a replacement

Newcastle have identified several midfield targets to replace Tonali, including Monaco’s Lamine Camara and Juventus’ Khephren Thuram. Newcastle have also identified former Manchester City midfielder Maximo Perrone, who now stars for Como in Serie A.

A regular under Cesc Fabregas, the 23-year-old Argentine has been integral to Como’s success this season, helping the club secure a Champions League spot. Under Fàbregas, Perrone has proven himself as a reliable ball-carrier and press-resistant passer—traits that could enhance Newcastle’s midfield progression, particularly if Tonali departs.

Perrone made 41 appearances for Como last season, contributing three goals and four assists in Serie A. A Premier League move could appeal to Perrone; however, Newcastle’s absence of Champions League football this season may act as a barrier to any deal.

Perrone’s credentials and contract situation

Perrone, 23, has made 67 appearances across all competitions for Como since his move from Manchester City, when the Italian side paid a fee of €13 million in the summer of 2025 to make his move permanent.

With a contract at Como until 2029, the Serie A club are expected to demand a significantly larger fee if Newcastle or rival suitors wish to sign him. Newcastle themselves anticipate a substantial windfall from a potential Tonali sale, which could provide the financial backing needed to pursue Perrone if he remains a top target.

At present, there are no active negotiations with Como or Perrone’s representatives, though the midfielder has the potential to develop significantly in the Premier League, where Newcastle could provide him with consistent playing time.