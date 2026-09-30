Newcastle United run rule over Yasin Ayari, face stiff competition

Newcastle United recently dispatched scouts to watch 22-year-old Swedish international Yasin Ayari in the UEFA Nations League tie with Poland.

According to a report by German outlet Fussball News, Yasin Ayari is the subject of interest from Newcastle United. The Magpies are eager to reinforce their first-team squad by signing a versatile midfielder next year, and they have their sights set on the 22-year-old Brighton & Hove Albion mainstay.

Per Fussball News, Newcastle United will not be alone in the battle for Ayari’s signature, as AC Milan, Atletico Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, and Nottingham Forest are also tracking the Swede. However, the report suggests that the Tyneside outfit will aim to get ahead of the competition by launching an enquiry in the winter transfer window, with Brighton valuing him at €60 million.

Yasin Ayari and his Premier League adventure so far

Yasin Ayari, 22, has matured into a key midfielder since joining Brighton & Hove Albion from AIK in January 2023. The youngster completed two loan stints before establishing himself as a regular starter. He has since become a consistent performer in the top flight over the last two seasons.

The Swedish midfielder has made 82 appearances for Brighton thus far while chipping in with seven goals and four assists. Ayari was also impressive at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and he has been a regular this term, already accumulating over 500 minutes of game time in seven outings. His exploits have piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs, particularly from the Premier League.

Move across the Premier League on the cards?

Yasin Ayari has been on Newcastle United’s wishlist for an extended period. The continued interest is logical, even though they signed Nico Gonzalez, Sean Steur, and Aladji Bamba in the summer transfer window. While the trio will link up with Lewis Miley, Joe Willock, and Jacob Ramsey as long-term solutions in midfield, there are concerns about Joelinton’s long-term future.

Recent reports have claimed that Newcastle United will not sell the Brazilian despite his exit links. However, injuries have started piling up, with the Brazilian yet to feature this season. Having already lost Bruno Guimaraes and Sandro Tonali in the summer, Newcastle lack Premier League experience in midfield, which Ayari can provide.

Ayari has considerable experience in the Premier League, and he should not take long to settle at St. James’ Park unlike recent arrivals Steur and Bamba. However, a move will not be straightforward, as Brighton have been working to tie the Swede to a new contract for months. Whether Newcastle can meet the €60 million fee while Brighton accelerate contract talks remains the defining tension in any pursuit.