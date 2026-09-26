Newcastle United stance on Joelinton future revealed amid exit links

Newcastle United will not entertain bids to part ways with Joelinton in the January transfer window despite speculation surrounding his future.

According to a report by Pete O’Rourke on Football Insider, Joelinton’s future at Newcastle United remains “up in the air as it stands” after struggling with fitness issues in the early days of the 2026/27 season. However, the update adds that neither Newcastle United’s board nor Matthias Jaissle wants the 30-year-old to leave midway through the campaign.

Pete O’Rourke said, “I’m sure Newcastle aren’t counting on Joelinton leaving the club. I think Newcastle would ideally like to keep Joelinton around. He’s been a big miss so far this season through injury and hasn’t featured, but they will be hoping that he is back soon to add some depth to Matthias Jaissle’s squad.”

Joelinton and his transformation

Joelinton has evolved into one of the best midfielders in the Premier League since joining Newcastle United. The Magpies signed the Alianca native as an option to reinforce their offensive unit when he arrived from TSG Hoffenheim in a deal worth £40 million in July 2019. However, he could not make his mark as a striker in his debut season with the Tyneside outfit.

The 28-year-old transformed his fortunes once he started playing as a midfielder, with Eddie Howe bringing the best out of him. He even won the Player of the Year award for Newcastle United after an excellent 2021/22 campaign.

The Brazilian international has made over 250 appearances for Newcastle United thus far while chipping in with 35 goals and 23 assists. However, he has yet to feature this season due to his fitness problems. That, coupled with Eddie Howe’s departure in the summer, has fuelled speculation surrounding his future.

What next?

Reports over the past year have linked Joelinton with Saudi Pro League clubs. While those clubs remain interested in the versatile footballer, Newcastle United’s hardline stance on his future reduces the possibility of a January departure from St. James’ Park.

Pete O’Rourke has suggested that the Brazilian midfielder is “looking forward” to playing under Matthias Jaissle. Newcastle’s refusal signals a commitment to squad continuity under Jaissle as the club adjusts to life after Eddie Howe.

The Brazilian’s presence in the squad adds some much needed balance and experience to a midfield unit lacking it in his absence thus far in the 2026/27 season. After losing Sandro Tonali and Bruno Guimaraes, Newcastle’s decision to retain the 30-year-old bolsters midfield depth after Tonali and Guimaraes departures.