Chelsea keeping tabs on Yasin Ayari situation at Brighton

Chelsea could knock on Brighton & Hove Albion’s door soon, this time for midfielder Yasin Ayari, amid reports that contract talks at the Amex have stalled.

Chelsea are monitoring Yasin Ayari’s situation at Brighton & Hove Albion, with contract talks between the midfielder and the Seagulls reported to have stalled, according to a report by TEAMtalk. The Blues could approach Brighton in the near future to explore a potential move for the 23-year-old Swedish international.

Brighton have been the surprise package in the Premier League, currently sitting third following a 5-0 victory over Crystal Palace. Manager Fabian Hurzeler deserves significant credit for their performances, having successfully brought the best out of his players, especially after another summer in which several of their key stars departed.

One of Brighton’s standout performers has been Ayari. His current contract expires at the end of the season, although the club reportedly holds an option to extend it by another year, with the player’s representatives expecting Brighton to trigger the extension.

The Swedish midfielder’s contractual uncertainty could weaken Brighton’s negotiating position midway through a season in which they target Champions League qualification.

Earlier this year, Brighton were reportedly undecided about offering him a new contract, although talks appear to have been ongoing since the summer. Reports of stalled negotiations could encourage several major clubs to consider a move for the Swedish international ahead of future transfer windows.

Why are Chelsea pursuing Yasin Ayari?

Chelsea were among the clubs monitoring Ayari during the summer and could have considered making an offer. However, other targets took priority at the time. With the Blues now prioritising signing a new midfielder ahead of January, they could re-engage Brighton in talks.

The two clubs have a history of significant business: Marc Cucurella, Joao Pedro, and Moises Caicedo all moved from Brighton to Chelsea in recent years. Last summer, the Blues also signed veteran striker Danny Welbeck from the Seagulls, and they could now open negotiations over Ayari.

Chelsea could attempt to negotiate a cut-price deal, although Brighton may still demand a significant fee in January if they activate the extension clause. There are suggestions that the Seagulls remain keen to reach an agreement with him over a long-term deal, but if negotiations continue to stall, they may consider selling.

Other major clubs are also reportedly monitoring his situation, although Chelsea’s pull may outweigh Brighton’s interest in retaining him midway through the season. The central question remains whether the Seagulls would be willing to part ways with a key performer during a Champions League push. Brighton must resolve Ayari’s contractual status before January; failure to do so will invite Chelsea and rival suitors to bid.