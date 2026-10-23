Alex Scott agent pushing for Liverpool move, Chelsea have funds for deal

Alex Scott’s agent is keen to see him join Liverpool in the January window, though Chelsea remain active contenders to sign the 23-year-old Bournemouth midfielder.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Alex Scott is also the subject of interest from Chelsea. The Blues are eager to reinforce their first-team squad by signing a versatile midfielder in the January transfer window, and they have their sights set on the 23-year-old Bournemouth midfielder.

Per TEAMtalk, Chelsea will have the funds “in place to launch a mammoth bid” to sign the Englishman in January. The report adds that the Blues are confident that once “formal talks begin in January, they can outline a clear pathway and role that appeals to Scott’s ambitions”.

Alex Scott and his rise as a Premier League star

Alex Scott has become a household name since joining Bournemouth from Bristol City in August 2023. While the 23-year-old initially made gradual progress, he enjoyed his breakthrough under Andoni Iraola last season. The youngster has made nearly 100 appearances for Bournemouth, scoring 7 goals and contributing 7 assists.

Scott has been excellent in the early phase of the 2026/27 season, with one goal and two assists in six outings thus far, with his exploits helping him break into his national side. The England international has provoked interest from several high-profile clubs, and a January move away from Bournemouth is increasingly likely to materialise after he rejected a contract offer from the Cherries.

A man in demand

Chelsea wanted to sign Alex Scott in the summer, but could not clinch a deal. The continued interest reflects the West London club’s urgency to fill the void left by Enzo Fernández’s move to Manchester City in a deadline-day summer deal. Scott, with his productivity and game-reading ability, closely resembles the Argentine midfielder’s style, making him a viable target for Chelsea.

As for Liverpool, while the Reds primarily need a specialist holding midfielder to ease the burden on Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister, and Dominik Szoboszlai out of possession, Scott’s tendency to retain solidity during the defensive phases makes him a credible option. Additionally, the Englishman is already accustomed to Andoni Iraola’s style of play after their time together at Bournemouth.

Bournemouth’s stance

Following Scott’s rejection of a contract offer, recent reports have claimed that Bournemouth are increasingly open to agreeing to a mid-season switch. However, a deal will not come cheap: the club has slapped a price tag of £100 million, per TEAMtalk. With Chelsea optimistic of a deal and the financial resources in place, they may hold the upper hand in the race for his signature.