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Alex Scott agent pushing for Liverpool move, Chelsea have funds for deal

by Keshav Awasty
October 23, 2026 11:11 am
Reading Time: 3 mins read
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Alex Scott’s agent is keen to see him join Liverpool in the January window, though Chelsea remain active contenders to sign the 23-year-old Bournemouth midfielder.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Alex Scott is also the subject of interest from Chelsea. The Blues are eager to reinforce their first-team squad by signing a versatile midfielder in the January transfer window, and they have their sights set on the 23-year-old Bournemouth midfielder.

Per TEAMtalk, Chelsea will have the funds “in place to launch a mammoth bid” to sign the Englishman in January. The report adds that the Blues are confident that once “formal talks begin in January, they can outline a clear pathway and role that appeals to Scott’s ambitions”.

Alex Scott and his rise as a Premier League star

Alex Scott has become a household name since joining Bournemouth from Bristol City in August 2023. While the 23-year-old initially made gradual progress, he enjoyed his breakthrough under Andoni Iraola last season. The youngster has made nearly 100 appearances for Bournemouth, scoring 7 goals and contributing 7 assists.

Scott has been excellent in the early phase of the 2026/27 season, with one goal and two assists in six outings thus far, with his exploits helping him break into his national side. The England international has provoked interest from several high-profile clubs, and a January move away from Bournemouth is increasingly likely to materialise after he rejected a contract offer from the Cherries.

A man in demand

Chelsea wanted to sign Alex Scott in the summer, but could not clinch a deal. The continued interest reflects the West London club’s urgency to fill the void left by Enzo Fernández’s move to Manchester City in a deadline-day summer deal. Scott, with his productivity and game-reading ability, closely resembles the Argentine midfielder’s style, making him a viable target for Chelsea.

As for Liverpool, while the Reds primarily need a specialist holding midfielder to ease the burden on Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister, and Dominik Szoboszlai out of possession, Scott’s tendency to retain solidity during the defensive phases makes him a credible option. Additionally, the Englishman is already accustomed to Andoni Iraola’s style of play after their time together at Bournemouth.

Bournemouth’s stance

Following Scott’s rejection of a contract offer, recent reports have claimed that Bournemouth are increasingly open to agreeing to a mid-season switch. However, a deal will not come cheap: the club has slapped a price tag of £100 million, per TEAMtalk. With Chelsea optimistic of a deal and the financial resources in place, they may hold the upper hand in the race for his signature.

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