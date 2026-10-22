Xabi Alonso pushing Chelsea to sign Florian Wirtz

Xabi Alonso wants Chelsea to be in the race for Florian Wirtz if the German playmaker leaves Liverpool at any point in the future.

Xabi Alonso has urged Chelsea to monitor Florian Wirtz’s exit option at Liverpool, according to TEAMtalk. The Chelsea boss wants the club to position itself as a credible option should the German playmaker leave Merseyside.

Since his £86m summer move from Bayer Leverkusen, Wirtz has struggled to produce his best form at Liverpool, dividing opinion at Anfield. He has been more involved in recent matches but remains below his Leverkusen standard, failing to justify Liverpool’s significant investment. Liverpool are already anticipating approaches in January, though they have no plans to sell the 23-year-old just yet.

There is a possibility that Liverpool could reconsider Wirtz’s future if he fails to improve his performances, as they would have no shortage of clubs willing to sign the playmaker. Recent reports have suggested that Real Madrid are monitoring his progress, while Bayern Munich have been interested since his time at Leverkusen and continue to remain hopeful in the background.

Alonso wants Chelsea in Wirtz conversations

Chelsea were briefly linked with Wirtz during the summer, partly due to his connection with new Blues boss Alonso. The speculation was reportedly linked to potentially replacing Enzo Fernandez, though Chelsea never seriously pursued him while Liverpool firmly resisted any approach.

Tactically, the Chelsea system under Alonso mirrors the shape he deployed at Leverkusen, where Wirtz played a central role. Should the playmaker leave Liverpool, his familiarity with Alonso’s approach could prove a decisive factor in any negotiation, offering both manager and player an immediate understanding of tactical expectations.

It remains uncertain whether Liverpool would permit a sale to a domestic rival. The Reds may prefer an overseas transfer to a club such as Bayern Munich rather than strengthen a Premier League competitor. Bayern Munich are reportedly keeping close watch on Wirtz’s situation, with established long-term interest in signing him if circumstances permit.

For now, Liverpool remain hopeful that Wirtz will eventually fulfil his potential at Anfield and show the form that justified his initial investment. Chelsea are not actively pursuing him, but Alonso’s tactical influence could keep them in the conversation if Wirtz’s situation at Liverpool changes.