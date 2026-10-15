Bayern Munich hopeful of Florian Wirtz Liverpool exit next year

Bayern Munich will look to sign 23-year-old German international Florian Wirtz from Liverpool next summer.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Bayern Munich believe Florian Wirtz wants to part ways with Liverpool and return to the Bundesliga next year. The Bavarian giants are closely monitoring the 23-year-old playmaker’s situation at the Merseyside club.

Per TEAMtalk, Wirtz’s struggles at Anfield have led to “growing internal discussions at Bayern about the realistic prospects of bringing him back to Germany” next summer. However, the report adds that Liverpool have no interest in parting ways with the former Bayer Leverkusen midfielder anytime soon.

Florian Wirtz and his Liverpool limbo

Florian Wirtz has hit a brick wall since joining Liverpool from Bayer Leverkusen in a £116 million deal in July 2025. The 23-year-old arrived with with a burgeoning reputation of being one of the world’s best young playmakers after taking the Bundesliga by storm during his stint with Leverkusen. However, he has failed to make his mark during his stint with Liverpool, and his overall record of seven goals and 12 assists in 57 appearances is underwhelming.

The German international has been slow off the blocks this term, having managed only two assist in eight outings thus far. Despite struggling to become an asset for Liverpool, Wirtz has retained popularity in the market, with Bayern Munich among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

Bundesliga return on the cards?

Bayern Munich wanted to sign Florian Wirtz before he joined Liverpool, but a deal did not materialise, as the Merseyside club outbid Die Roten to seal the big-money deal. The continued interest makes sense given the player’s profile, as the Bundesliga champions need an injection of creativity from the central areas.

Ismael Saibari has made an impressive start since joining Bayern Munich in the summer. However, Wirtz’s Bundesliga record demonstrates both creativity and goalscoring threat, offering an intriguing alternative. Bayern’s pursuit reflects tactical ambitions amid ongoing questions about midfield depth.

Wirtz’s previous exploits in the Bundesliga are proof that he can become an asset for Bayern Munich. However, Liverpool have signalled they will not entertain bids for the German international, a position unlikely to shift in the near term. Bayern’s belief that Wirtz wants a Bundesliga return may ultimately matter less than Liverpool’s resolve to retain him.