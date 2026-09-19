Liverpool unlikely to sell Florian Wirtz amid Bayern Munich links

Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich have suffered a massive blow in their pursuit of Liverpool playmaker Florian Wirtz.

Bayern Munich have renewed interest in Liverpool playmaker Florian Wirtz, but head coach Andoni Iraola is determined to keep him at Anfield. According to a report by Football Insider, Iraola remains committed to Wirtz and has no intention of allowing him to leave during the January transfer window.

The Liverpool head coach is continuing to assess how best to use the 23-year-old following a difficult start to his career on Merseyside. Wirtz has struggled to reproduce his best form since arriving from Bayer Leverkusen for a reported £100 million.

He contributed 7 goals and 10 assists in 49 appearances during his debut season, but his performances have fallen short of the expectations created by his sizeable transfer fee. The young midfielder has again found it difficult to make a major impact at the beginning of the current campaign.

The former Bayer Leverkusen prospect has started all four of Liverpool’s Premier League matches and has made five competitive appearances overall, but has managed only one assist.

That slow start has led to speculation that Wirtz could become available if his form does not improve. Bayern Munich are understood to retain an interest in the player after previously competing for his signature before Liverpool secured his move.

Iraola to back Florian Wirtz for the long haul

However, Iraola sees Wirtz as a player still adapting to his new surroundings rather than someone who should be moved on, and Iraola is continuing to assess where he can have greatest influence.

Wirtz’s progress has also been affected by the struggles of Liverpool’s midfield over the past year, worsened when Iraola’s summer bid to strengthen the position was rejected in favour of attacking and defensive reinforcements.

The German international has not always had the platform required to dictate games, while the team’s wider issues in midfield have made it harder for him to establish a consistent role. That decision has left Wirtz operating in a midfield that has not consistently provided the control or creativity needed to maximise his qualities.

Liverpool therefore appear ready to give the former Bayer Leverkusen star more time to adapt. His ability to operate between the lines, create chances and contribute in the final third remains highly valued, even if those qualities have not been consistently visible since his arrival.

For Bayern, a January move therefore looks unlikely. Wirtz’s current struggles have generated speculation over his future, but Iraola’s continued faith means Liverpool have little reason to entertain an offer.