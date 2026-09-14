Bayern Munich rekindle interest in Florian Wirtz

Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich may look to sign 23-year-old German international Florian Wirtz from Liverpool next year.

According to a report by Spanish outlet Fichajes, Florian Wirtz is once again the subject of interest from Bayern Munich. The Bundesliga champions are keen on reinforcing their offensive unit by signing a versatile playmaker next year, and they have set their sights on the 23-year-old Liverpool attacker.

Per Fichajes, the Bavarian giants are “closely monitoring” Wirtz’s progress. However, a deal to sign the Liverpool playmaker will be a tall order for Bayern Munich, as the report has suggested that the Reds have “no intention of parting ways with the player” anytime soon.

Florian Wirtz and his Liverpool struggles

Florian Wirtz has struggled to make his mark since joining Liverpool from Bayer Leverkusen in a mega-money deal worth £116 million last year. The 23-year-old arrived with hype and fanfare surrounding him after taking the Bundesliga by storm in the half a decade leading up to the move to Anfield. However, that has not translated into many match-winning performances for Liverpool, and his overall record of seven goals and 11 assists in 54 appearances is sub-par.

The German international has been slow off the blocks this term, having managed only one assist in five outings thus far for Liverpool. Despite his inconsistencies, Wirtz has retained popularity in the market, with Bayern Munich among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

Bundesliga return on the cards?

Bayern Munich wanted to sign Florian Wirtz before he joined Liverpool, but a deal did not materialise, as the Merseyside club paid a significant sum to secure his services. The continued interest is understandable, as the Bundesliga champions need an injection of creativity from the central areas.

Ismael Saibari has made an impressive start since joining Bayern Munich in the summer. However, Wirtz offers an intriguing alternative due to his creativity and eye for a goal, compared to Saibari’s goalscoring outlook.

Wirtz’s previous exploits in the Bundesliga demonstrate the quality required to become an asset for Bayern Munich. However, with Liverpool showing no interest in parting ways with the German international, the Bavarian giants must keep their options open.