Arsenal, Chelsea planning surprise move for Florian Wirtz

Arsenal and Chelsea are surprise contenders to sign Florian Wirtz, with the 23-year-old playmaker’s Liverpool future hanging in the balance.

Arsenal and Chelsea are monitoring Florian Wirtz’s situation at Liverpool, as per a report by Spanish site Fichajes, as the 23-year-old playmaker’s future hangs in the balance ahead of next summer. Wirtz’s performances have come under scrutiny since arriving at Anfield in a major deal from Bayer Leverkusen last summer, with the Germany international attracting considerable interest from rival clubs.

Much was expected from Wirtz when he joined Liverpool last summer, but his first campaign proved challenging. He made 49 appearances across all competitions, contributing seven goals and nine assists. Yet those numbers mask inconsistency; his impact at Anfield remains unproven.

This season, too, he has not rediscovered his form under new manager Andoni Iraola, although the club remain hopeful he will improve. Big question marks remain over his long-term future at the club, with Liverpool reportedly expecting offers for the playmaker in the coming windows.

Bayern Munich remain one of the biggest suitors, as they were before he completed his big-money move to England; a January approach is ruled out, but the Bavarian giants could be in the mix ahead of next summer.

Are Arsenal and Chelsea in the mix?

Reports suggest Wirtz might be open to joining Bayern Munich in the near future, though Premier League clubs are also rumoured to be interested. Chelsea were reportedly linked with Wirtz during the summer, with those links likely emerging due to Xabi Alonso’s presence in the Chelsea dugout.

Alonso and Wirtz enjoyed a successful partnership at Bayer Leverkusen, and Chelsea could reunite them; the Blues also plays a style reminiscent of Leverkusen, which could suit Wirtz well. Reuniting the struggling Liverpool playmaker with Alonso at Chelsea offers tactical familiarity, though the links remain speculative and the Merseyside club’s willingness to sell will prove decisive.

Not only are there questions about Liverpool’s willingness to sell, but also their openness to transferring a key player to a direct rival. Liverpool are unlikely to sanction a move to a direct Premier League rival, making a deal with Arsenal unlikely despite the market opportunity such a signing might represent.

Arsenal have many players in the positions Wirtz tends to occupy, and while signing him may not appear an urgent priority, it could be seen as a market opportunity. The Gunners are expected to monitor his progress through the season, but Liverpool’s resistance to strengthening a title rival looms large.