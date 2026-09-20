Liverpool expecting January bids for Florian Wirtz amid Bayern Munich links

Bayern Munich and other clubs are expected to target Florian Wirtz in January, but Liverpool have made clear they will not sell the midfielder.

According to a report by Football Insider, Wirtz could attract interest ahead of the January transfer window, with the Reds and Andoni Iraola not planning to sanction a quick exit for the German international. Bayern Munich remain one of the interested clubs.

Wirtz has become a subject of scrutiny at Liverpool, with suggestions that the club’s expensive attacking midfielder has failed to deliver so far. Since completing a reported £116 million move from Bayer Leverkusen last summer, much has been expected of the player. Those numbers may yet improve, but his overall performances and adaptation to the Premier League have raised questions.

Liverpool anticipating Florian Wirtz approaches

Last season, Wirtz made 49 appearances across all competitions, recording seven goals and nine assists. For a player of Wirtz’s pedigree and the reported £116 million fee, seven goals and nine assists across 49 games falls short of expectations.

There were already rumours about the attacker’s future during the summer, with Chelsea reportedly among the clubs interested at the time. The criticism of Wirtz has continued into the new season and coincided with Liverpool’s lacklustre start to their Premier League campaign.

Liverpool had no intention of entertaining offers then, and that remains the case now as speculation surrounding Wirtz continues. The club are reportedly anticipating approaches ahead of the January transfer window, amid claims that Bayern Munich maintain an interest in the midfielder.

However, Liverpool have no intention of allowing Wirtz to leave anytime soon for several reasons. For starters, they have invested heavily in the player and would not want to see one of the most promising talents in world football depart without fulfilling his potential. More importantly, the club remain confident Wirtz can rediscover his form.

Andoni Iraola key to unlocking Florian Wirtz

Given the Spaniard’s reputation for bringing out the best in young players, the Liverpool manager will be key to helping Wirtz rediscover his form. Iraola has utilised Wirtz regularly this season, and that is likely to continue as he searches for the best way to unlock the midfielder’s talent and help Liverpool achieve success.

The German international must also find a way to adapt to the demands of the Premier League, which been a struggle for him so far. Wirtz remains a part of Iraola’s plans, signalling the Liverpool head coach’s intention to make the investment work.