Chelsea move for Florian Wirtz depends on Enzo Fernandez future

Chelsea have been linked with a surprise move for 23-year-old Liverpool playmaker Florian Wirtz in recent weeks.

According to a report by Football Insider, Chelsea will make a move for Liverpool star Florian Wirtz if they lose Enzo Fernandez. The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner has been linked with a move away from the club, and Chelsea will need to replace him properly.

The West London club’s newly appointed manager, Xabi Alonso, worked with Wirtz at Bayer Leverkusen, and it is no surprise they are looking to reunite. However, convincing Liverpool to sell the player will be extremely difficult. The 23-year-old has a long-term contract with Liverpool, and the Reds have no reason to sanction his departure.

The young playmaker is a young player with great potential, and Liverpool need creative players like him on the team. The Merseyside outfit are looking to build a team capable of bouncing back strongly after a mediocre season and fighting for the title next season. Losing the German international will be a huge blow for them in the final third.

The 23-year-old has a long-term contract with Liverpool, and he is a cornerstone of their creative play. Wirtz’s vision and set-piece delivery suit Alonso’s possession-based system, but Liverpool can offer UEFA Champions League football and a proven midfield structure, both material advantages over Chelsea’s transitional setup. The move seems quite unlikely this summer.

Wirtz is a big part of Liverpool’s plans

Despite not being at his best last season and still getting to grips with the challenges of Premier League football, the German playmaker produced 17 goal contributions in all competitions. There is no doubt that he will only improve in the coming seasons. He could be a star for Liverpool in the near future.

Also Read: Five players Liverpool must sell this summer

Meanwhile, Fernandez has been outstanding for Chelsea with 22 goal contributions, and he has been linked with clubs like Real Madrid. The 25-year-old Argentine internaitonal could look to move on in search of trophies, and it remains to be seen whether Chelsea can replace him properly. Chelsea might have to consider other options to replace Enzo Fernandez if he decides to leave.