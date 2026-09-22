Florian Wirtz could be open to Bayern Munich move next year

Florian Wirtz could be ready to join Bayern Munich, if they reach an agreement over a transfer fee, to leave his Liverpool struggles behind.

According to an update from Mick Brown on Football Insider, Florian Wirtz is once again the subject of interest from Bayern Munich. The Bundesliga champions are eager to bolster their offensive unit by signing a versatile playmaker next year, and they have their sights set on the 23-year-old Liverpool attacker.

Mick Brown said, “Is he has seemingly struggled to adapt to the Premier League. He hasn’t got to grips with the physicality or the tempo of things, that’s why most of his better performances for Liverpool have been in European competitions. It’s a difficult situation for them to be in because of the money they spent on him, but from the player’s point of view, it wouldn’t surprise me to see him go back to Germany. I’m sure, if an offer was to come in, then he’d want to join Bayern Munich because he would be a much better fit for the way they play.”

Florian Wirtz and his Liverpool limbo

Florian Wirtz has failed to make his mark since joining Liverpool from Bayer Leverkusen in a £116 million deal last year. The 23-year-old arrived with lofty expectations after taking the Bundesliga by storm during his stint with Leverkusen. However, that has not translated into consistent performances for Liverpool, and his overall record of seven goals and 11 assists in 55 appearances is underwhelming.

The German international has been slow off the blocks this term, having managed only one assist in six outings thus far. Despite struggling to perform for Liverpool, Wirtz remains in demand; Bayern Munich are among the clubs pursuing him.

Bundesliga return on the cards?

Bayern Munich wanted to sign Florian Wirtz before he joined Liverpool, but a deal did not materialise, as the Merseyside club outbid them to secure his services. The continued interest is logical despite the player’s struggles, as the Bundesliga champions need an injection of creativity from the central areas.

Ismael Saibari has made an impressive start since joining Bayern Munich in the summer. However, Wirtz offers an intriguing alternative due to his creativity and eye for a goal, compared to Saibari’s goalscoring outlook, particularly amid concerns about Jamal Musiala’s durability.

Wirtz’s previous exploits in the Bundesliga demonstrate the quality required to become an asset for Bayern Munich. However, recent reports have suggested that Liverpool will not entertain bids for the German international. So, the Bavarian giants must keep their options open while working on reaching an agreement with Liverpool.