Bayern Munich rule out January move for Florian Wirtz, summer move depends on Michael Olise future

Bayern Munich have ruled out a January move for Florian Wirtz, though summer interest hinges on Michael Olise’s future.

According to Christian Falk on YouTube, the 23-year-old Liverpool star is not a player of immediate interest to the Bavarians, with a January approach all but ruled out. However, they regard him as a potential target for the future, with any summer pursuit contingent on the status of one of their current key players.

Much has been said about Florian Wirtz this season as pressure has mounted on the German attacker. Having struggled to prove his worth since his big-money move to Anfield last summer, the former Bayer Leverkusen star has registered below-par form into the new campaign, extending an underwhelming trajectory.

Recently, Jamie Carragher offered sharp criticism of the Germany international, while his declining performances for Liverpool have triggered transfer speculation.

Bayern Munich are one of the clubs reportedly interested in the young playmaker, as was the case before he joined Anfield in 2025, though an immediate January approach is all but ruled out. Liverpool are also unlikely to entertain offers immediately, per reports, though Bayern’s interest will keep the Merseyside club alert to potential summer developments.

Summer pursuit depends on Olise’s future

While the Bavarian giants are set to hold back in the Wirtz chase ahead of January, they could potentially consider a summer approach if circumstances shift. Per Falk’s report, the Liverpool star could become a key target next summer if Michael Olise departs.

The France international has attracted interest from high-profile suitors, including Liverpool, according to reports. Bayern remain confident Olise will stay, though they are preparing contingencies should he depart. The pivotal question is whether the French international will commit to a new deal; if he does not, Bayern could assess what the market offers should they decide to make him available for sale.

Should Olise leave, Bayern Munich could pursue Wirtz as a potential replacement, given his profile and proven calibre at Bayer Leverkusen. For now, Liverpool have not indicated a formal decision on their German star, but should his form fail to improve, the club may reassess their position ahead of the summer window.