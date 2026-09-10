Bayern Munich unwilling to sell Michael Olise as Liverpool, Real Madrid retain interest

Bayern Munich will not entertain any offers to part ways with 24-year-old French international Michael Olise next year.

According to a report by Spanish outlet Fichajes, Michael Olise remains the subject of interest from Real Madrid. The Merengues are eager to reinforce their offensive unit by signing a versatile wide attacker next year, and they have their sights set on the 24-year-old Bayern Munich playmaker.

Meanwhile, per Christian Falk’s outlet CF Bayern Insider, Olise is also a target for Liverpool, with the Merseyside club targeting a move heading into next summer’s transfer window. However, Max Eberl has told the outlet that Bayern Munich will not consider the Frenchman’s departure anytime soon, as the Fichajes report suggests.

Michael Olise and his time at Bayern Munich so far

Michael Olise has been one of the world’s best players since joining Bayern Munich from Crystal Palace in July 2024. The 24-year-old was among the most promising attackers in the Premier League when he moved to the Allianz Arena, and he has made significant progress in the last two seasons. He has also won the Bundesliga Player of the Year award, doing so last season.

The French international has been the creative force for Bayern Munich in the final third, and he enjoyed an excellent 2025/26 campaign, scoring 22 goals and providing 31 assists in 52 outings across all competitions. Olise has also been exceptional at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, providing a record seven assists, though he could not help France reach the final.

What next for Olise?

While Michael Olise was impressive at the World Cup, speculation surrounding his long-term future at the club level has been growing like wildfire in the last few years. Liverpool’s long-standing interest in the former Crystal Palace playmaker is a byproduct of their failure to replace Mohamed Salah. With the Frenchman having previous experience in the Premier League, he can be the desired successor to Salah.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid’s own long-standing interest makes sense, as Jose Mourinho’s team needs an injection of creativity. Additionally, despite signing Yan Diomande, Los Blancos’ right-wing berth remains a problem area, making Olise an attractive target.

Reports in the summer transfer window suggested that Olise was ready to join Real Madrid. However, with Bayern Munich determined to keep the French playmaker, a move to either European bigwigs is unlikely to materialise.