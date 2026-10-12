Real Madrid run rule over Florian Wirtz in Manchester City clash

Real Madrid scouted Liverpool attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz during their Premier League clash against Manchester City this past weekend.

According to a report from TEAMtalk, Real Madrid scouts watched Liverpool midfielder Florian Wirtz in action during Manchester City’s 3-0 victory over the Reds at Anfield on Sunday, although the Spanish giants are actively pushing for his signature at this stage.

Los Blancos have been monitoring Wirtz as part of their wider scouting activities, with their representatives keeping tabs on him during the Premier League encounter that saw Manchester City claim a convincing win after Ryan Gravenberch’s red card shifted the balance in their favour.

Apart from the former Bayer Leverkusen star, scouts of the Spanish club also had eyes on players like Alexis Mac Allister and Erling Haaland, as they look for ways to further bolster their squad.

Wirtz produced a decent display with two key passes and 80 per cent passing accuracy, but failed to reach the levels he produced during his time in Germany, where he established himself as one of Europe’s most exciting attacking midfielders.

The German international has yet to consistently reproduce that form in a Liverpool shirt, raising questions about how long he might need to adapt to his new surroundings.

Real Madrid do not need a player like Wirtz

This scouting presence does not signal an imminent bid. There is little indication that Wirtz is currently a priority for the Spanish club. Los Blancos already possess considerable quality in attacking midfield as well as on the flanks.

Jude Bellingham and Arda Guler are their go-to options in the number ten position, while Bernardo Silva can also operate there. Recruiting Wirtz would create selection problems unless an existing attacking midfielder departs, but neither Bellingham nor Guler are likely to be going anywhere in the near future.

Liverpool, meanwhile, are unlikely to sell Wirtz after only a difficult adaptation spell. At 23, he has time to rediscover the form that made him one of Europe’s most sought-after talents. For now, the Merseyside club are expected to remain patient, while the midfielder works to rediscover the form that made him one of the world’s most highly rated prodigies.