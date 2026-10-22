Arsenal, Barcelona told to pay €80 million to sign Nicolo Tresoldi

Club Brugge may demand €80 million for star striker Nicolo Tresoldi, with Arsenal and Barcelona among suitors for the 22-year-old.

According to the Spanish news outlet Fichajes, Arsenal and Barcelona may have to pay around €80 million if they wish to sign the Club Brugge striker. The Belgian side could consider such a high asking price justified because of the 22-year-old’s performances last season and his form during the current campaign.

Nicolo Tresoldi is quickly emerging as one of the most sought-after young strikers on the radar of several major clubs. Belgian giants Club Brugge signed him from Hannover last summer for a reported fee of €7.5 million. He has since contributed to 32 goals and assists across all competitions as the club won the Belgian league title.

This season, the 22-year-old has begun as he finished the last one, scoring nine goals in 13 appearances across all competitions. Those goals include a hat-trick at San Siro when Club Brugge faced Inter Milan in the Champions League, and more clubs are likely to continue monitoring his performances ahead of January.

Club Brugge have no interest in selling him midway through the season, according to reports, although they are expected to demand a significant fee if they decide to part ways with him next summer. Given Tresoldi’s numbers since moving from Hannover, the Belgian club may feel that a substantial asking price is justified.

Arsenal and Barcelona in pursuit of Nicolo Tresoldi

Arsenal were mentioned as potential suitors during the summer, according to reports, and they continue to monitor the player’s progress. Mikel Arteta is open to adding new attackers, including a striker, and the Gunners have once again been linked with Tresoldi alongside several other targets.

The Gunners recently completed the signing of Christos Tzolis from Club Brugge, which could allow them to maintain contact with the Belgian club over a potential future move for Tresoldi. Given Arsenal’s financial power, the reported €80 million asking price may not pose a major obstacle, although the same cannot necessarily be said of the striker’s other prominent suitor, Barcelona.

Barcelona have kept close tabs on Tresoldi amid reports linking them with the striker during the summer. Looking ahead, the Catalan club are still searching for a long-term option for their centre-forward position, and the 22-year-old fits their criteria after producing impressive numbers, including 32 goal contributions last season.

Barcelona may lack the financial capacity to match Arsenal’s €80 million bid, handing the Gunners a competitive edge in the pursuit.