Club Brugge unwilling to sell Nicolo Tresoldi amid widespread links

Club Brugge will not entertain bids to part ways with 22-year-old German youth international Nicolo Tresoldi in the January transfer window.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Arsenal, Chelsea, and Barcelona are interested in Nicolo Tresoldi, with “virtually every major club in Europe” closely monitoring his performances for Club Brugge. However, the youngster’s prospective suitors must wait until next summer to secure his services, with the 2025/26 Jupiler Pro League winners valuing him at around €40 million.

Nicolo Tresoldi and his rapid rise

Nicolo Tresoldi has established himself as one of the world’s most promising young strikers since joining Club Brugge from Hannover 96 in July 2025. The 22-year-old took to the Jupiler Pro League like a fish to water and enjoyed an excellent debut season that ended with an impressive tally of 23 goals and nine assists in 58 appearances across all competitions, with Club Brugge winning the league title.

The German youth international has been hot off the blocks in the 2026/27 season, scoring nine goals in only 13 outings thus far, including a hat-trick in the UEFA Champions League recently. Tresoldi’s exploits have piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs across Europe.

A man in demand

Barcelona will pursue a striker next year, even though they signed Gabriel Jesus from Arsenal in a deadline-day summer move. The Brazilian international is only a backup option for Hansi Flick, who has yet to bring in a long-term replacement for Robert Lewandowski. While Tresoldi is not as imposing physically as Lewandowski, his intelligent movement and box-crashing ability make him an appealing target.

Meanwhile, Arsenal mulled over signing Nicolo Tresoldi in the summer transfer window, but a deal did not materialise. The continued interest is logical, as Viktor Gyokeres has struggled to make his mark in the ongoing campaign. Recent reports have suggested that a January exit may be on the cards, and replacing him with a confident striker like Tresoldi will be sensible.

As for Chelsea, the West London club’s interest is surprising, as Xabi Alonso has multiple strikers in his squad. With Joao Pedro being one of the most in-form players in the Premier League and Danny Welbeck being a productive deputy, the Blues do not need another striker. Nevertheless, Tresoldi remains on their wishlist, as he will be a market opportunity for many prospective suitors.

Meanwhile, Club Brugge’s valuation of €40 million is not excessive, considering his goalscoring exploits in the last 15 months. However, it will not be surprising to see next summer’s asking price being much higher if the German striker continues on his upward trajectory.