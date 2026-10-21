Atletico Madrid rival Arsenal, Barcelona in Nicolo Tresoldi chase

Arsenal and Barcelona will face stiff competition from Atletico Madrid in pursuit of German attacking sensation Nicolo Tresoldi.

Atletico Madrid are preparing to rival Arsenal and Barcelona for Club Brugge striker Nicolo Tresoldi. According to Fichajes, the Spanish club are closely monitoring the 22-year-old German youth international as they plan to strengthen their forward line, with interest expected to intensify ahead of the next summer transfer window.

Tresoldi could offer Atletico Madrid a younger alternative as they plan for potential departures from Julian Alvarez and Alexander Sorloth. The former kept pushing for a move to Barcelona during the summer, while Sorloth was also linked with a number of top clubs.

Tresoldi helped Club Brugge win the Jupier Pro League title last season, and he finished with 32 goal contributions across competitions. He has managed to carry that form into the new campaign, racking up nine goals in his 12 outings this time around.

The youngster’s standout performance came in the UEFA Champions League, where he scored a hat-trick in a thrilling 4-3 victory over Inter Milan at San Siro. His performances have attracted attention from several major European clubs, with Arsenal and Barcelona among those keeping tabs on his progress.

Representatives from the North London club have reportedly watched him, while Barcelona made contact last summer. Club Brugge rejected those approaches at the time but could face mounting pressure if interest continues to grow and the player pushes for a move.

Tresoldi remains under contract until June 2029, giving the Belgian outfit a strong negotiating position. They have placed a €50 million valuation on the forward, although competition from several leading sides could drive the eventual fee even higher.

European giants could go all out for Tresoldi

Arsenal have reasons to consider another centre-forward. Viktor Gyokeres has struggled to have the desired impact since arriving at the Emirates Stadium, and Mikel Arteta could look for another option to provide competition or potentially replace the Swedish striker.

Gabriel Jesus, who arrived in a deadline-day move, offers a short-term option for Barcelona, but the Catalan club must identify a younger forward capable of leading their attack now that Robert Lewandowski has left the club.

Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid must plan for the long run amidst uncertainty around the future of their current forwards, and they view Tresoldi as a younger prospect capable of anchoring their attack for years to come.

Atletico’s scouting team will continue assessing the striker’s performances in November and December. If Tresoldi maintains his scoring form, the Colchoneros could open formal negotiations with Club Brugge ahead of the summer 2027 window.