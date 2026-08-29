Alexander Sorloth offered to Manchester United, price revealed

Intermediaries have offered Manchester United the chance to sign Alexander Sorloth from Atletico Madrid at £30 million, with the club yet to reject the idea out of hand.

According to Caught Offside, the Norwegian striker could emerge as a potential solution for Manchester United in their quest to add depth to the centre-forward position. Intermediaries close to Sorloth have reportedly extended the offer to the Red Devils, with the Atletico Madrid forward valued at £30 million.

Atletico Madrid’s interest in new strikers stems partly from uncertainty over Julian Alvarez, who remains keen to join Barcelona; the Colchoneros have taken a stance that they will not sell him to the Blaugrana. Arsenal remain outsiders in the chase but are a serious option should Alvarez leave.

Atletico Madrid recently pursued Nicolas Jackson, but the Senegalese striker joined Aston Villa, illustrating the Spanish club’s need to bolster their attacking options. Should Alvarez remain at Estadio Metropolitano, Atletico could consider letting Sorloth leave.

Alexander Sorloth offered to Manchester United

Sorloth’s intentions over his immediate future remain unclear. The report on Caught Offside states he is not pushing to leave Atletico Madrid. Yet intermediaries close to the player have offered the Norwegian to Manchester United in a bid to secure him a new club in the final stages of the transfer window.

Manchester United have been made aware that Sorloth could cost £30 million. The experienced forward has been a consistent goal threat for Atletico Madrid and brings physical qualities suited for the Premier League. The Red Devils have not ruled out the signing and are open to a loan move as an alternative to a permanent transfer, per the report.

Manchester United are reportedly open to adding a striker in the final days of the window. Previous links have included Crystal Palace’s Jean-Philippe Mateta and the Frenchman’s teammate star Ismaila Sarr, both of whom could play the centre-forward role. Michael Carrick does not appear opposed to bringing in a replacement, which keeps Manchester United in the mix for Sorloth.

Does Michael Carrick need a new striker?

Michael Carrick appears to view the centre-forward position as under-resourced for the coming season, with Benjamin Sesko currently the only out-and-out striker available. Fellow attacker Joshua Zirkzee remains linked with a move to Fiorentina and could be on his way, as his departure would push the club towards signing a replacement who can occupy the centre-forward role.

The Red Devils’ decision on a permanent move for Sorloth likely hinges on the £30 million fee. A loan arrangement would suit them, as they are unlikely to commit to the full transfer cost in the final week of the window.