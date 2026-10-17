Liverpool increasingly unlikely to launch Alex Scott move in January

Liverpool are increasingly unlikely to launch a bid to sign 23-year-old English international Alex Scott from Bournemouth in the January transfer window.

According to a report by Pete O’Rourke on Football Insider, Alex Scott is also the subject of interest from Chelsea. The Blues are eager to bolster their first-team squad by signing a versatile midfielder in the winter transfer window, and they have their sights set on the 23-year-old Bournemouth midfielder.

Pete O’Rourke said, “I would be surprised if they’d be able to do anything in January. Bournemouth are reluctantly willing to let Scott go in January for a fee in excess of £100 million. I think that would be prohibitive to Liverpool and probably other interested clubs as well. We know that Chelsea are big admirers of Alex Scott as well, having had several offers rejected for him in the summer window.”

Alex Scott and his rise as a Premier League star

Alex Scott has established himself as one of the best midfielders in the Premier League since joining Bournemouth from Bristol City in August 2023. While the 23-year-old took some time to land on his feet, he enjoyed his breakthrough as a multi-faceted midfielder last season. The youngster has made nearly 100 appearances for Bournemouth, scoring 7 goals and contributing 7 assists.

Scott has been excellent in the early phase of the 2026/27 season, with one goal and two assists in six outings thus far. The England international has piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs, and a move away from Bournemouth is increasingly likely to materialise after he rejected a contract offer from the Cherries.

A man in demand

Chelsea wanted to sign Alex Scott in the summer, but a deal did not materialise. The continued interest reflects the need to fill the void left by Enzo Fernandez’s move to Manchester City in a record deal. Scott, with his productivity and game-reading ability, closely resembles the Argentine midfielder’s style and can be an asset for Chelsea.

As for Liverpool, the Reds primarily need a specialist holding midfielder to ease the burden on Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister, and Dominik Szoboszlai out of possession. Scott’s tendency to retain solidity during the defensive phases make him an appealing target for Liverpool, with the Englishman already accustomed to Andoni Iraola’s style of play.

The Bournemouth hurdle

Recent reports have claimed that Bournemouth are increasingly open to parting ways with Scott in a mid-season switch. However, a deal will not be cost-effective, as they have slapped a price tag of £100 million. Per Pete O’Rourke, that poses an issue for Liverpool, though it is unclear if Chelsea will be open to breaking the bank to sign the English international.