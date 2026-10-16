Tottenham planning January move for Jean-Philippe Mateta

Tottenham Hotspur will look to sign 29-year-old French international Jean-Philippe Mateta from Crystal Palace in the January transfer window.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Tottenham Hotspur will prioritise signing a striker in the January transfer window as they aim to fill a sizeable gap in the squad. The Lilywhites have thus set their sights on five candidates, including 29-year-old Crystal Palace centre-forward Jean-Philippe Mateta.

Per TEAMtalk, apart from Mateta, Spurs are also interested in Vangelis Pavlidis, Endrick, Roberto Fernandez, and Igor Matanovic. While Pavlidis is the top target for Tottenham, the competition for his signature and the Greek striker’s willingness to join Barcelona has compelled the North London club to seek alternate options from the market.

How has Jean-Philippe Mateta fared at Crystal Palace?

Jean-Philippe Mateta has established himself as one of the best strikers in the Premier League since joining Crystal Palace from FSV Mainz 05. The South London outfit initially signed the 29-year-old on loan in January 2021 before completing a permanent move in the subsequent summer transfer window. While he made gradual progress at first, his fortunes transformed under the tutelage of Oliver Glasner.

The French international has made over 200 appearances for Crystal Palace thus far, chipping in with 62 goals and 14 assists. Despite being unsettled for large parts of the 2025/26 season, he managed an impressive tally of 16 goals and three assists in 50 outings, though a hamstring injury has restricted him to 63 minutes of game time. Meanwhile, Mateta’s situation remains unchanged, with several well-known clubs vying for his signature.

Move across the Premier League on the cards?

Tottenham considered signing Jean-Philippe Mateta earlier this year, but a deal did not materialise. The continued interest reflects the North London club’s urgent need for more quality and productivity in front of goal, as Dominic Solanke has struggled to make his mark since arriving from Bournemouth due to persistent fitness issues.

Meanwhile, Omar Marmoush has yet to settle down at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, while Richarlison is on the periphery after pushing for a summer move away from the club. Mateta has thus emerged as a viable target, and recent reports have claimed that Crystal Palace are ready to sell the player in January.

While Vangelis Pavlidis, Endrick, Roberto Fernandez, and Igor Matanovic are also on Tottenham’s wishlist, Mateta brings proven Premier League quality after becoming a top-class striker. The opportunity to remain in London may appeal to the French international, though Spurs face stiff competition for his signature amid Manchester United’s interest in him.