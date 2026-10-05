Crystal Palace ready to accept Jean-Philippe Mateta bid in January

Crystal Palace could be tempted to cash in on Jean-Philippe Mateta amid reported interest from clubs in the French striker.

Crystal Palace could be tempted to cash in on Jean-Philippe Mateta amid reported interest from elite clubs, with the French striker facing a contract deadline in the January window. Mateta is in the final year of his deal and will have only six months left in the winter market, forcing Palace to decide whether to sell him or extend his contract, Football Insider reports.

Jean-Philippe Mateta is understood to be unlikely to sign a new deal at Crystal Palace if offered one. Having been a key part of Palace’s recent success, Mateta has contributed 62 goals in more than 200 appearances.

He has also become a regular call-up to the French national side, and the player probably wants a bigger challenge at club level. Palace appear resigned to losing Mateta in the January transfer window, although they could also choose to retain him if their league position warrants it, according to reports.

A number of clubs are circling the 29-year-old. Tottenham and Aston Villa were previously considering January moves, while Manchester United have reportedly been interested for some time. Any deal will depend on suitors’ willingness to pay what Palace demand, as interested parties can pursue a free transfer six months later if they wait until summer.

Crystal Palace could cash in on Mateta

Palace could be tempted to cash in on the striker ahead of the January transfer window, when he will have six months left on his deal. Any deal from suitors will depend on their willingness to pay what the Eagles might demand for the key striker, as the interested parties can pursue a Bosman move six months later.

The club might consider a sale if the price offered is right, while Manchester United are seemingly viewed as one of the interested parties. The Red Devils have been looking for a striker to support and compete with Benjamin Sesko, as they could sell Joshua Zirkzee to bring in someone like Mateta.

The club’s ability to create space and the need to add a new striker will only make any move for Mateta possible. Beyond that, they are currently happy with what they have in the attacking third, and Crystal Palace might be open to all possibilities regarding the French striker, who is destined to depart Selhurst Park either in January or next summer.