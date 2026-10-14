Tottenham encounter twin hurdles in Vangelis Pavlidis chase

Benfica will not entertain any bids to part ways with 27-year-old Greek striker Vangelis Pavlidis in the summer transfer window, instead pointing to his release clause of €100 million for a deal to materialise.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, that is the first hurdle in front of Tottenham Hotspur. Additionally, Vangelis Pavlidis, who is also a target for eight other clubs, including Barcelona, will find the opportunity to join the Blaugrana an appealing prospect.

Vangelis Pavlidis and his exploits in Portugal

Vangelis Pavlidis has been one of the world’s most productive strikers since joining SL Benfica from AZ Alkmaar in July 2024. The 27-year-old was already productive during his stint in the Eredivisie, but he has reached new heights in the last two seasons.

The Greek striker was impressive last term, with 30 goals and six assists in 53 appearances across all competitions. Pavlidis has shown that the form he showed last term was a habit, having already accumulated 14 goals and four assists in only 14 outings thus far. Meanwhile, his progress has provoked interest from several well-known clubs.

A man in demand

Barcelona have maintained interest in Pavlidis as they seeks long-term planning for the striker position. While Gabriel Jesus arrived from Arsenal in a deadline-day move, he serves as a backup option under Hansi Flick. With Barcelona yet to fill Robert Lewandowski’s void, Pavlidis has emerged as a credible option.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa’s interest also reflects a clear need. While the West Midlands club signed Nicolas Jackson and Tammy Abraham earlier this year, the latter has been inconsistent since arriving in January, and backup options have yet to prove reliable. With more quality required up front, Pavlidis is a credible target for Unai Emery.

As for Tottenham, a prolific forward like Pavlidis could make an immediate impact. Dominic Solanke has struggled with fitness issues throughout his spell with the North London club, while Richarlison is no longer in Roberto De Zerbi’s plans. Tottenham require a world-class forward to regain prominence in the Premier League.

Pavlidis’s reported desire to play in the Premier League gives both Aston Villa and Tottenham an edge if they firm up their interest. However, the €100 million fee creates a barrier to a January deal for all suitors, and his openness to Barcelona represents a competing draw that could prove decisive in the battle for his signature.